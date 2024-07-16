Calabrio ONE is a WFM and Contact Center Software Leader in G2 Summer 2024 Reports

Contact center software user feedback on G2 garners Calabrio five #1 rankings across 83 awarded reports

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calabrio, the workforce performance company, today announced it has been recognized as a Contact Center Workforce Software Leader by G2, a globally recognized software marketplace. Calabrio ONE received a record 83 report listings, including five #1 rankings.

More than 90 million people annually use G2 to find and review the best software. G2 then publishes the top awards for software companies and products using this feedback. In G2's Summer 2024 Report, Calabrio ONE accumulated 21 awards and badges. Of G2's 23,000 individual reports in the 2024 Summer release, only 7% of all products and services were recognized as Leaders or High Performers; Calabrio's listings reflect the trust and satisfaction users have in the company's products. G2 found that:

91% of all users rated Calabrio 4 or 5 stars.

Calabrio received a top-three ranking across multiple categories, and five #1 rankings, including:

- G2's leading Contact Center Workforce Software for Enterprise

- The highest-ranked WFM Solution for Customer Satisfaction

"We are honored to receive this recognition from our customers and G2," said Joel Martins, Chief Technology Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer at Calabrio. "It is an acknowledgement of the trust and satisfaction users have in our solutions. Even more humbling is that they want to share this information with other users who will benefit from Calabrio's technologies, exceptional service and products that evolve with modern contact centers' needs."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified and authentic reviews."

In G2's Summer 2024 Reports, Calabrio's dedication to customer success is underscored by the strong trust clients place in the company and its solutions. Calabrio plans to continue making customer-centric software enhancements in the coming year, with a series of partner announcements soon. As they continue to evolve and grow, the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic marketplace.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, empowering your contact center as a brand guardian. We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management, and personalized coaching. Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into a cloud-native, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

