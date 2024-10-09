Calabrio Receives Exemplary Rating in ISG's 2024 Agent Management Buyers Guide

Calabrio Recognized in ISG's Buyers Guide for Significant Contributions to Agent Management Technology, Evaluated Across Contact Center Basic, Advanced, and Agent Management Categories

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calabrio, a leading workforce performance company, has been included in the ISG Buyers Guide™ for Agent Management for 2024 produced by ISG Software Research (formerly Ventana Research). Calabrio is recognized for its impactful, industry-leading contributions to advancing agent management technology for contact centers. The guide emphasizes the importance of managing labor in contact centers, where high attrition rates and the costs associated with hiring, training and retaining agents are major challenges.

"Calabrio's Exemplary showing in the ISG Buyers Guide™ for Agent Management is due to years of effort building analytic systems that demonstrably improve agent performance, helping them do their best work to serve customers," says Keith Dawson, Director of Research, Customer Experience, ISG Software Research. "Our findings reflect Calabrio's commitment to helping enterprises deliver top-notch experiences to their customers."

In the analysis conducted by ISG Software Research, Calabrio received the highest ranking for Reliability, a critical area as it measures a product's ability to scale and meet a business's needs with the highest level of confidence, 24 hours a day. This level of performance and scalability was built into the product as part of Calabrio's best-in-breed strategy. Also notable, Calabrio scored among the top for Usability, illustrating its commitment to elevating the agent experience and its belief that a superior agent experience creates a superior customer experience.

"I'm proud that Calabrio has been recognized in ISG's Agent Management Buyers Guide for our dedication to delivering both superior Customer Experience and Employee Experience," said Dave Rhodes, CEO of Calabrio. "Our solutions empower businesses by optimizing agent performance, enhancing employee engagement, and ultimately driving customer satisfaction. This recognition reflects our focus on addressing real enterprise needs and future trends in agent management technology."

Looking ahead to 2026, ISG Software Research predicts that agent training and skill development will increasingly shift towards self-directed models, a transition that aligns with Calabrio's innovative solutions. By leveraging automated scheduling and AI-driven assessments, Calabrio empowers organizations to create personalized and efficient learning experiences, ensuring agents are equipped with the skills needed to excel in a dynamic contact center environment.

