Calabrio Unveils Latest Innovations at C3 2024: Transforming Customer Contact Centers for the Future

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calabrio, the workforce performance company, this week announced a series of groundbreaking innovations at its Calabrio Customer Connect (C3) user conference. The annual event, including the ONE Awards, is known for bringing together industry leaders, customers and industry analysts, to feature the launch of new products, share insightful industry discussions, and recognize outstanding customers.

"We were excited to welcome customers back to C3 this year; it's a great opportunity to celebrate their achievements using our solutions and provide them with the first opportunity to hear about our new product enhancements. Our commitment to driving customer contact centers' success is reflected in these advancements, and because we are continuously innovating, introducing our latest solutions is something that attendees look forward to every year," said Dave Rhodes, CEO at Calabrio.

Highlighting Calabrio's leadership and commitment to advancing workforce optimization, industry expert Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, praised the company's latest developments, "Eighteen months after the Gen AI explosion, innovation continues to drive change in the CX and WEM markets. At C3, Calabrio fulfills its implicit promise to customers, prospects and partners to bring AI into the portfolio to deliver modern and inventive solutions," said McGee-Smith.

Unveiling of New Features

During C3, Calabrio announced several advanced enhancements to its Quality Management and Workforce Management (WFM) suite, designed to revolutionize the way businesses operate:

Auto QM: An AI-driven solution for automating quality management, providing comprehensive performance insights and enhancing coaching capabilities.

Trending Topics: AI-powered analysis tool that organizes conversations into key topics, helping businesses identify trends and performance challenges.

Partner Distribution Manager (PDM): A vendor management tool for efficient contact volume allocation across Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) partners.

Vacation Planner Pro: A tool to automate and streamline vacation management, ensuring compliance and efficiency.

Industry Insights and Vision

The event also featured keynote presentations from prominent industry analysts such as Sheila McGee-Smith and Juanita Coley of Solid Rock Consulting, who facilitated discussions about preparing for the changes AI is making in contact centers and creating an employee experience for successful customer experiences, respectively. These sessions emphasized the importance of adaptability and innovation, with Calabrio positioned as a best-of-breed workforce engagement management (WEM) provider leading the charge in the sector.

Celebrating Customer Excellence with the ONE Awards

Every year, Calabrio recognizes its most innovative customers through the ONE Awards. The awards celebrate Calabrio customers driving the future of workforce optimization (WFO) -- raising the customer experience (CX) bar and boosting employee experience. Award recipients represented various industries, such as Zach Christopherson and Rachel Burnett of Allegiance as "The Agent Advocate," Amber Prause of Gordon Food Service as "The Analytics Architect," and Janessa Lucero-Hawthorne of AmeriGas as "The Champion." A leading insurance provider was named "The Collaborator," Ericc Whetstone of Apple Leisure Group Vacations as "The Innovator," and Bry Raschko of Banner Bank as "The Insightful Expert." These winners help showcase the widespread impact and adaptation of Calabrio's offerings.

Key Panel Discussion with Calabrio Partners

A Sheila McGee-Smith-led session delved into practical examples of how leading CX technology providers and Calabrio are implementing generative AI and other automation technologies to drive cost savings, while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Attendees gained insights into preparing how to navigate the changes as AI is rolled out at scale, equipping themselves with the knowledge and strategies needed to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving industry.

Executive Momentum

Calabrio announced major leadership transitions that underscore the company's ongoing progress and dedication to expansion. Dave Rhodes has been named the new CEO; bringing decades of leadership experience and a strong background in expanding and scaling software enterprises, Dave joins an executive team committed to reshaping the future of contact centers worldwide using innovation and strategic partnerships.

Joel Martins, having served as interim CEO, will dedicate himself to his CTO duties, spearheading the company's technological advancements. Calabrio also introduced Robert Rivera as the new Chief Sales Officer (CSO). With more than 20 years in technology sales, his skill in creating high performing sales teams and achieving outstanding customer results for boosting Calabrio's market presence and ensuring excellent customer experiences.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, empowering your contact center as a brand guardian. We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management, and personalized coaching. Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into a cloud-native, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business.

