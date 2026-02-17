CalBar Selects Ruby as Exclusive Virtual Receptionist Partner, Serving the Largest Population of Legal Professionals in the U.S.

Exclusive partnership with lifetime discount underscores Ruby's leadership in legal call handling and elevates client service standards across the legal profession
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ruby has been selected as the exclusive virtual receptionist provider for members of the State Bar of California, providing industry-leading service and an exclusive discount to attorneys licensed in the state. As CalBar's exclusive answering service, Ruby brings customizable, 24/7, human-centered client communication expertise to over 200,000 lawyers—approximately one-quarter of the population of legal professionals in the United States.
Since 2003, Ruby's virtual receptionists have helped thousands of attorneys save time, win clients, and generate billable hours. Ruby is a 100% human U.S.-based team whose capabilities include call answering, call forwarding, message taking, legal intake, appointment scheduling, live chat, and more. Now, CalBar members can access these services at a lifetime 7% exclusive discount through CalBar Connect, the official affinity program of the State Bar of California.
"CalBar Connect is an exceptional partner," said AnneMarie Grisham, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Ruby. "We have seen consistent engagement not only from CalBar members, but also from the exceptional CalBar Connect team. CalBar is the largest state bar in the entire United States, and we are so proud to be their exclusive virtual receptionist and answering service provider."
The partnership marks the first time in many years that CalBar has selected a single virtual receptionist provider. The decision stems from Ruby's longstanding relationships with various CalBar members, many of whom have experienced year-over-year business growth as well as increased client satisfaction rates by using the service. A representative of the bar highlighted the value of the partnership in making Ruby's client-centric service more accessible to attorneys.
"CalBar Connect partners with Ruby because of their longstanding commitment to supporting attorneys, meaningful lifetime discounts for our attorneys, and a people-first approach," said the representative.
This exclusive partnership strengthens Ruby's presence within the legal profession and reinforces its credibility as a trusted provider at scale. It simultaneously reflects a growing recognition among bar associations of the importance of professional call handling to improve client service, firm efficiency, and business growth.
Bar associations and professional organizations interested in partnering with Ruby can learn more at: https://www.ruby.com/partners/.
About Ruby:
Ruby® is a U.S.-based live virtual receptionist company that answers calls and creates meaningful connections for small businesses and the people they serve. Trusted by more than 15,000 organizations, Ruby's friendly customer service experts use industry-leading training and AI-enhanced technology to meet today's customers' demand for quick answers and personalized service, 24/7, 365 days a year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-280-7829.
