CalBar Selects Ruby as Exclusive Virtual Receptionist Partner, Serving the Largest Population of Legal Professionals in the U.S.

"CalBar Connect is an exceptional partner," said AnneMarie Grisham, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Ruby. "We have seen consistent engagement not only from CalBar members, but also from the exceptional CalBar Connect team. CalBar is the largest state bar in the entire United States, and we are so proud to be their exclusive virtual receptionist and answering service provider."

The partnership marks the first time in many years that CalBar has selected a single virtual receptionist provider. The decision stems from Ruby's longstanding relationships with various CalBar members, many of whom have experienced year-over-year business growth as well as increased client satisfaction rates by using the service. A representative of the bar highlighted the value of the partnership in making Ruby's client-centric service more accessible to attorneys.

"CalBar Connect partners with Ruby because of their longstanding commitment to supporting attorneys, meaningful lifetime discounts for our attorneys, and a people-first approach," said the representative.

This exclusive partnership strengthens Ruby's presence within the legal profession and reinforces its credibility as a trusted provider at scale. It simultaneously reflects a growing recognition among bar associations of the importance of professional call handling to improve client service, firm efficiency, and business growth.

Bar associations and professional organizations interested in partnering with Ruby can learn more at: https://www.ruby.com/partners/.

