Calcbench Study: Nearly two-thirds of the S&P 500 use Non-GAAP reporting to report higher earnings per share

The report shows that in 2024 there were a total of 2,249 individual reconciling items in the S&P 500. Both the average number of adjustments per firm (6.4) and the average value of reconciling items ($135 million) increased from 2023.

"Non-GAAP adjustments are widespread, growing, and here to stay." says Pranav Ghai, CEO of Calcbench. "Our report aims to demystify non-GAAP adjustments, providing raw data and analysis so that investors can assess whether these adjustments are justifiable or potentially misleading."

The report also highlights some shifts in the types of adjustments companies made in 2024. While amortization of intangible assets remains the top adjustment category, there was a notable jump in adjustments for restructuring costs.

"Accounting seniors and winterns at Suffolk University are not only taught how to extract non-GAAP data from earnings reports, but how to question non-GAAP adjustments, including investigating industry trends, as part of this research collaboration with Calcbench," said Tracey Riley, associate dean of faculty affairs, professor, accounting & business law. "Given the widespread use and acceptance of non-GAAP reporting, it's important for our future accounting professionals to understand whether non-GAAP earnings are an indicator of future performance."

