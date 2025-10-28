Caldic and Lonza Capsugel® Announce Exclusive North American Distribution Partnership for Branded Nutrition Ingredients

"By combining Lonza's trusted, science-backed ingredients with Caldic's deep technical and commercial expertise, we're creating new opportunities for innovation across nutrition and functional food." — Anne Brown, CEO, Caldic Post this

UC-II® Collagen, Lonza's leading joint health ingredient, is clinically demonstrated to support mobility and flexibility with a once-daily 40 mg dose, making it a category leader in collagen innovation. Other products from the assortment include L-OptiZinc®, a patented, highly bioavailable zinc complex supporting immune and overall health. Together, the portfolio reflects Lonza's long-standing commitment to science-backed, branded solutions across human nutrition, functional foods, companion animal health, and beyond.

"This partnership with Lonza extends Caldic's existing strength in the nutrition and wellness space and opens exciting opportunities for our customers in functional food and beverage applications," says Anne Brown, CEO of Caldic North America. "By combining Lonza's leading branded ingredients with Caldic's technical, R&D, and commercial expertise, we are well positioned to help brands bring forward innovative, science-based solutions that meet evolving consumer demands."

Meeta Kratz, Vice President and Regional BU Head of Americas adds, "we are pleased to have found a partner in Caldic that not only demonstrates strong commercial, technical, and executional capability, but also deep-rooted relationships in nutrition, food and beverage, and adjacent spaces such as companion animal and personal care. Together, we can broaden the reach of our branded portfolio and provide customers across North America with the support and innovation needed to succeed in today's competitive market."

Launch at SupplySide Global

Caldic and Lonza Capsugel will officially launch their North American distribution partnership at SupplySide Global, October 29-30, 2025, where the companies will showcase new product applications featuring Lonza's branded ingredients, including a collagen-infused root beer. Visitors are invited to learn more about the collaboration and sample innovative prototypes in person.

About Caldic

Caldic North America delivers innovative ingredient solutions and customized services to the food, nutrition, and personal care industries. With a strong technical foundation and customer-centric approach, Caldic connects global partners with market-leading expertise to drive innovation and growth. Click here for more information about Caldic's nutrition portfolio.

About Lonza Capsugel®

Lonza Capsugel® helps nutraceutical brands stay one step ahead in a fast-evolving market. Backed by over a century of manufacturing expertise, Lonza Capsugel® empowers innovation through science-backed ingredients, advanced capsule technologies, and scalable solutions. As the innovator's choice, it transforms challenges into opportunities, connecting product development, regulatory strategy, and commercialization to accelerate success. Its portfolio features trusted innovations like UC-II® undenatured type II collagen, cutting-edge delivery systems, and versatile dosage forms that enhance both product performance and consumer experience. Committed to people, the planet, and dependable partnership, Lonza Capsugel® combines world-class science, global reach, and customer dedication to enable your next breakthrough in nutrition. Together, let's enable a healthier world by keeping our customers one step ahead.

Media Contact

Zane Hussein, Caldic North America, 1 4168993788, [email protected], www.caldic.com

SOURCE Caldic North America