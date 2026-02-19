Caldic and Maolac Partner to Bring Clinically Backed Colostrum Based Innovative Ingredients to the North American Nutrition Market

"Maolac is redefining what functional proteins can do by combining breast-milk-inspired biology with advanced proteomics to create targeted, low-dose nutrition solutions designed for modern functional foods and supplements." Post this

Joe Agocs, Director of Principal Development, Caldic North America, notes that "Maolac's approach represents a meaningful step forward in functional nutrition. Their proteins are highly targeted, potent at low levels, and grounded in strong scientific data that resonates with today's health-driven consumers. We see tremendous opportunity for brands looking to innovate in capsules, beverages, powders, gummies, and functional foods, and this partnership positions Caldic to help customers bring a new generation of solutions to life."

For Maolac, the partnership aligns with a strategy to scale globally with strong technical and commercial partners. Maya Ashkenazi, Maolac founder and CEO, commented that "Caldic's formulation expertise, application capabilities, and deep industry relationships make them an outstanding partner for our next phase of growth. As we prepare to expand our production capacity, this collaboration ensures that our science-driven protein ingredients will reach innovators across North America who are seeking meaningful, differentiated ways to support consumer health."

By combining Maolac's cutting-edge discovery platform with Caldic's commercial reach, technical application support, and customer-centric approach, the two companies aim to deliver a compelling new ingredient toolkit for formulators working at the intersection of nutrition, performance, and wellness. With demand rising for targeted, efficacious ingredients that support gut health, mobility, immune balance, and healthy aging, the partnership creates a significant opportunity for brands looking to differentiate in an increasingly competitive market.

About Maolac

Maolac is a biotechnology company developing bio-functional protein ingredients for human nutrition, inspired by the proteomic profile of human breast milk. Using advanced AI, proteomics, and targeted extraction technologies, Maolac produces high-performance protein complexes that support gut health, mobility, recovery, immune balance, and healthy aging. For more info about Maolac, click here.

About Caldic

Caldic is a global provider of innovative ingredient solutions, serving customers across food, nutrition, personal care, pharma, and industrial markets. With a combination of technical expertise, application labs, manufacturing capabilities, and a collaborative, customer-first approach, Caldic helps brands bring new product ideas to life. For more information about Caldic, click here.

