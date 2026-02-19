Caldic and Maolac Partner to Bring Clinically Backed Colostrum Based Innovative Ingredients to the North American Nutrition Market

Maolac is a biotech company developing a new class of bio-functional protein ingredients inspired by the composition of human breast milk. Using AI-driven proteomics, Maolac identifies and concentrates highly targeted proteins from bovine colostrum to deliver potent, low-dose solutions for gut health, mobility, recovery, immune balance, and healthy aging. Their ingredients are designed for real-world food and nutrition applications, offering strong stability, neutral taste, and flexible formulation options.
TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caldic, a global solutions provider for the food, nutrition, pharmaceutical, and personal care markets, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Maolac, a deep tech bio-technology company developing a novel class of clinically backed colostrum based innovative ingredients inspired by the natural benefits of human breast-milk. Under this collaboration, Caldic will market and distribute Maolac's portfolio across the North American nutrition sector, with commercial rollout planned for 2026.
Maolac's breakthrough biotechnology uses advanced proteomics and AI to map the functional proteins that drive key health benefits in human breast milk, and subsequently identify and extract structurally similar proteins from bovine colostrum and other natural sources. The result is a novel expansion of colostrum innovation, scientifically designed to be human-aligned, and validated by rigorous research. Current offerings include Maolactin-GI™ for gut comfort and microbiome balance; Maolactin-FMR™ for rapid muscle recovery, joint support, mobility, and longevity; and Super Colostrum™, a next-generation concentrated colostrum ingredient optimized for solubility, neutral sensory performance, and requiring very low usage levels. These solutions deliver strong alignment with leading consumer demand spaces such as gut health, immune function, performance, active aging, and daily recovery, while supporting real-world formulation needs like heat stability, processing tolerance, and flexible application formats.
Joe Agocs, Director of Principal Development, Caldic North America, notes that "Maolac's approach represents a meaningful step forward in functional nutrition. Their proteins are highly targeted, potent at low levels, and grounded in strong scientific data that resonates with today's health-driven consumers. We see tremendous opportunity for brands looking to innovate in capsules, beverages, powders, gummies, and functional foods, and this partnership positions Caldic to help customers bring a new generation of solutions to life."
For Maolac, the partnership aligns with a strategy to scale globally with strong technical and commercial partners. Maya Ashkenazi, Maolac founder and CEO, commented that "Caldic's formulation expertise, application capabilities, and deep industry relationships make them an outstanding partner for our next phase of growth. As we prepare to expand our production capacity, this collaboration ensures that our science-driven protein ingredients will reach innovators across North America who are seeking meaningful, differentiated ways to support consumer health."
By combining Maolac's cutting-edge discovery platform with Caldic's commercial reach, technical application support, and customer-centric approach, the two companies aim to deliver a compelling new ingredient toolkit for formulators working at the intersection of nutrition, performance, and wellness. With demand rising for targeted, efficacious ingredients that support gut health, mobility, immune balance, and healthy aging, the partnership creates a significant opportunity for brands looking to differentiate in an increasingly competitive market.
About Maolac
Maolac is a biotechnology company developing bio-functional protein ingredients for human nutrition, inspired by the proteomic profile of human breast milk. Using advanced AI, proteomics, and targeted extraction technologies, Maolac produces high-performance protein complexes that support gut health, mobility, recovery, immune balance, and healthy aging. For more info about Maolac, click here.
About Caldic
Caldic is a global provider of innovative ingredient solutions, serving customers across food, nutrition, personal care, pharma, and industrial markets. With a combination of technical expertise, application labs, manufacturing capabilities, and a collaborative, customer-first approach, Caldic helps brands bring new product ideas to life. For more information about Caldic, click here.
Media Contact
Zane Hussein, Caldic North America, 1 4168993788, [email protected], Caldic North America
SOURCE Caldic North America
Share this article