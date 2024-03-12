Caldic Announces A Strategic Partnership With Celesta To Bring Sleep And Stress Reduction Ingredient Blends To The USA and Canada

"Caldic is pleased to partner with Celesta in bringing these scientifically substantiated products to the market and we look forward to working with our customers to formulate outstanding products that deliver the important benefits found in SlumberMor™ and RnRMor™ to the consumer." Post this

"Research proves that relaxation and sleep are critical components to one's overall health and wellness and consumers are searching for effective products", said Nick Bruns, Commercial Head for Nutrition of Caldic North America. "Caldic is pleased to partner with Celesta in bringing these scientifically substantiated products to the market and we look forward to working with our customers to formulate outstanding products that deliver the important benefits found in SlumberMor™ and RnRMor™ to the consumer."

Celesta has developed proprietary herbal ingredient blends that target well-being, addressing in particular sleep induction, sleep duration, stress reduction, body recovery, and mood stabilization. These blends are scientifically proven and formulated to enhance CPG beverages, powder mixes, capsules, gummies and pet foods. They include SlumberMor™, which significantly improves sleep quality and subsequently overall quality of living and RnRMor™, that helps reduce stress, increase focus, and encourages rest and relaxation, aiding every facet of our day-to-day lives.

About Celesta:

Celesta, a women-owned company, is on a mission to improve sleep, relaxation, and the ways we think about both, through the launch of patent-pending, ingredient blends. Targeting stress reduction, Celesta formulated a combination of clinically researched ingredients that act together to reduce stress, promote calmness, and enhance focus, under the brand RnRMor™. The SlumberMor™ brand was formulated to address the length of time to fall asleep, sleep quality, and sleep duration. Armed with global patent-pending formulations, we are committed to helping people live better lives through quality relaxation and sleep. In support of this mission, we're also in the process of establishing the Relaxation and Sleep Science Institute (RSSI) to be a premier knowledge center for consumers to find credible information on the science supporting relaxation and sleep.

For more information, please visit https://www.celestaco.com/

About Caldic:

"Because we care", we touch the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every day. We inspire innovative and sustainable solutions in life science and material science for the food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial formulation markets around the world. Our solutions, carefully sourced and customized to exacting specifications whenever required, are backed by research & development, customer service, technical & regulatory support, ensuring that they meet precisely determined needs at every stage of the value chain.

Across Europe, Latin America, North America and Asia Pacific, our approximately 4,000 employees go the extra mile, day in and day out, to deliver value-added solutions to our customers. In our activities, we embrace the principles of sustainability, designing products, services, and processes with these principles in mind. From formulation to delivery, from ingredient to packing, from supplier to customer, we care about every detail of what we do. Because every detail is in our care.

For more information, please visit www.caldic.com

Join us at Natural Products Expo West Anaheim, California, from March 12-16th at Booth 3381, to witness the exciting joint launch of Celesta's RnRMor™ and SlumberMor™, the latest additions to Caldic's premium portfolio of health and wellness ingredients and blends for the food, beverage, and nutrition market.

Media Contact

Zane Hussein, Caldic North America, 1 4168993788, [email protected], www.caldic.com

SOURCE Caldic North America