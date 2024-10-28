Caldic Announces Partnership with Infusd to Bring to Market World's First Water-Soluble Vitamin D Solution

"We are excited to partner with Infusd and bring their innovative products and capabilities to our customers," said Anne Brown, CEO of Caldic North America. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing high-quality, functional ingredients that meet the needs of today's health-conscious consumers. We are very excited to have the chance to bring to market this cutting edge technology that allows for the development of brand new functional beverages without the use of chemicals, weighting agents or alcohol."

"The vast majority of North American consumers are deficient in fat soluble micronutrients such as Vitamin D," explains Infusd co-founder David Giffin. "Our patent-pending technology enables the development of water-soluble versions of these key vitamins and minerals which previously could only be consumed as pills or capsules, into products like juices, sports drinks, energy beverages or soft drinks. This partnership will enable both companies to enhance their market presence, combining Infusd's technology leadership with Caldic's expertise in distribution and custom formulation development."

"Caldic's global reach and expertise in tailored solutions make them the ideal partner to help us expand the reach of our Vitamin D products," continues Giffin. "Together, we will bring innovative new health and nutrition solutions to the North American market."

The partnership will also contribute to Caldic's broader goal of enhancing its health and nutrition portfolio, which includes vitamins, minerals, and other functional ingredients used in various industries.

Join Caldic and Infusd at SupplySide West in Las Vegas NV from October 30-31, Booth 1857, to be part of the exciting launch of this partnership and see the product in action.

About Caldic North America

Caldic North America develops innovative and sustainable solutions for the food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial formulation markets around the world. Our solutions, carefully sourced and customized to exacting specifications are backed by world-class R&D, customer service, technical and regulatory support, delivering on precise customer needs at every stage of the value chain.

About Infusd

Infusd is a manufacturer of innovative ingredients with wide scale applications across the beverage, nutrition, flavouring, and cosmetic markets. Its proprietary technology enables water-solubility of fat-soluble and traditionally insoluble nutrients such as Vitamin D, botanical extracts and Omega-3s.

For further information, please visit www.caldic.com and www.infusd.ca.

Media Contact

Zane Hussein, Caldic North America, 1 4168993788, [email protected], www.caldic.com

SOURCE Caldic North America