Caldic North America Enters Distribution Partnership with Lief Raws to Expand Nutraceutical Offerings Across North America

"We are very excited to be exclusively partnering with Caldic to leverage their robust distribution solutions and offer our outstanding, science-focused specialty nutraceutical ingredients to brands in the food & beverage and overall wellness space," says Randy Rosinski, Lief Labs CCO. Post this

"We are tremendously excited to partner with Lief Raws, whose commitment to quality and ingredient innovation dovetails perfectly with Caldic's mission to deliver exceptional ingredient solutions to our clients across the F&B industry," says Noel Markle, Chief Commercial Officer at Caldic NA. "Adding Lief Raws' exceptional brands to our nutrition portfolio will enhance our ability to provide customers with cutting-edge nutraceutical ingredients that meet the growing consumer demand for products that improve their wellbeing."

"We are very excited for Lief Raws to be exclusively partnering with Caldic to leverage Caldic's robust distribution solutions enabling us to offer our outstanding lineup of science-focused specialty nutraceutical ingredients to a wider range of brands in the food and beverage and overall wellness space," said Randy Rosinski, Chief Commercial Officer of Lief Labs. "Our Lief Raws team also looks forward to collaborating with Caldic's experts to develop innovative new applications of our quality ingredients to support brands in enhancing their products to further benefit consumers and their evolving health and wellness needs." With this partnership, Caldic will leverage its sales, distribution and logistics network to showcase Lief Raws' nutraceutical products and bring them to CPG and nutrition companies across North America. The Lief Raws portfolio of brands includes Biozomal™ Caffeine, CeleVida™ celery powders, flolí™ excipient blends, Kocha Bucha™ kombucha powder and oatzi™ oatmilk powder products.

Join Caldic and Lief Raws at SupplySide West in Las Vegas NV from October 30-31, Booth 1857 to celebrate this exciting new partnership and sample innovative new products.

About Caldic North America

Caldic North America develops innovative and sustainable solutions for the food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial formulation markets around the world. Our solutions, carefully sourced and customized to exacting specifications are backed by world-class R&D, customer service, technical and regulatory support, delivering on precise customer needs at every stage of the value chain. For more information, please see www.caldic.com or visit us on LinkedIn.

About Lief Raws

Lief Raws, a division of Lief Labs and premier supplier for Caldic North America, is a quality-driven and science-focused premium ingredient developer providing cutting-edge ingredients to the continuously adapting market. Lief Raws was founded on the premise of creating and delivering innovative ingredient and delivery solutions to the nutraceutical industries and beyond. We build partnerships and establish trust with our customers by devoting our efforts towards quality and collaborative innovation. Lief Raws is based in Valencia, California. To learn more, please visit us on our website: https://liefraws.com and on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Zane Hussein, Caldic North America, 1 4168993788, [email protected], www.caldic.com

SOURCE Caldic North America