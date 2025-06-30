Caldic North America Partners with KAIBAE to expand access to organic baobab fruit powder for nutritional applications

"Baobab is more than a superfruit—it's a scientifically supported solution for gut health, immunity, and metabolic wellness." — Lisa Rodwin, Director of Nutrition Sales, Caldic North America Post this

"We're thrilled to partner with KAIBAE as we continue to grow our organic and functional ingredients portfolio," said Lisa Rodwin, Commercial Director for Nutrition at Caldic North America. "Baobab is not only an incredibly nutrient-dense superfruit, it also aligns perfectly with today's consumer focus on gut health, immunity, beauty-from-within, metabolic health, and glucose management. This partnership will help our customers bring innovative, evidence-based products to market, faster."

KAIBAE's Baobab Fruit Powder is wild-harvested from the African savannah and contains six times more vitamin C than oranges, five times more fiber than oats, and a broad spectrum of prebiotic polyphenols and essential micronutrients like calcium, magnesium, potassium, and iron . It is suitable for a wide range of applications, including dietary supplements, functional beverages, sports nutrition, prebiotic formulations, baked goods, sweets, and beauty-from-within products.

"Caldic's extensive distribution network and leading-edge R&D capabilities make them an ideal partner for bringing our KAIBAE® Baobab to more formulators and brand developers across North America," said Dr. Luc Maes, co-founder of KAIBAE. "Their deep knowledge of the nutritional landscape and innovation-driven approach will help accelerate the adoption of baobab as a foundational ingredient in health-forward products."

In addition to its exceptional nutritional profile, baobab is a natural alpha-glucosidase inhibitor, contributing to improved glycemic response and increased GLP-1 levels: key mechanisms in metabolic health and weight management.

KAIBAE's baobab supply chain was established in 2011 through direct partnerships with communities in Ghana, with a mission to improve livelihoods, preserve biodiversity, and ensure traceable, sustainable sourcing.

Join Caldic and KAIBAE at SupplySide West 2025 in Las Vegas, October 27-30, Booth 2765, to launch this exciting new partnership and sample innovative new products.

About Caldic North America

Caldic North America develops innovative and sustainable solutions for the food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial formulation markets around the world. Our solutions, carefully sourced and customized to exacting specifications are backed by world-class R&D, customer service, technical and regulatory support, delivering on precise customer needs at every stage of the value chain. For more information, please see our website or visit us on LinkedIn.

About KAIBAE

KAIBAE is a mission-driven company specializing in wild-harvested, sustainably sourced organic baobab ingredients. Founded by Dr. Luc Maes, Barbara Berger Maes and Thomas Cole, KAIBAE partners directly with communities in Ghana to deliver nutrient-rich, organic ingredients that support health, biodiversity, and economic empowerment. KAIBAE is a Certified B Corporation. Learn more at www.gokaibae.com.

To request sample or receive a copy of the KAIBAE white paper on the benefits of baobab and supporting research, please reach out to [email protected].

Media Contact

Zane Hussein, Caldic North America, 1 4168993788, [email protected], www.caldic.com

SOURCE Caldic North America