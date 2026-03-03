Caldic Partners with LOTTE Fine Chemical to Bring High-Performance Methyl Cellulose Solutions to US Food Markets

Caldic has announced a new partnership with LOTTE to distribute LOTTE's methyl cellulose and HPMC ingredients across the USA. The collaboration expands Caldic's portfolio of texture, stability, and processing solutions for food, beverage, and nutrition manufacturers, supported by joint technical and application expertise from both companies.
TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caldic is pleased to announce a new partnership with LOTTE Fine Chemical (LFC) to bring their methyl cellulose (MC) and hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose (HPMC) ingredients to US food and beverage markets. The collaboration expands Caldic's portfolio of texture, stability, and processing solutions at a time when demand for plant-forward innovation and more resilient formulation systems continues to rise across the industry.
LFC's methyl cellulose products are known globally for their consistency, solubility, and versatility. They are widely used in applications such as plant-based meats, gluten free bakery, coating systems, sauces, and dressings formats where structure and stability are essential. These ingredients help formulators achieve reliable texture, moisture control, and heat-induced binding performance. As manufacturers pursue new product development and reformulations, functional hydrocolloids like MC and HPMC are seeing rapidly growing demand.
Through this partnership, Caldic and LFC will work closely to help customers accelerate development and reduce formulation risk. Beyond expanding market access, the companies will provide joint application support by combining LFC's decades of cellulose manufacturing expertise with Caldic's North American network of application labs and technical specialists. This integrated technical approach will support customers in key food and beverage categories.
"We're thrilled to partner with LOTTE, who are a global leader in MC and HPMC development with products trusted for their consistency and functionality," said Joe Agocs, Director of Principal Development, Caldic North America. "Their technical expertise and manufacturing excellence align strongly with Caldic's mission to support customers in developing next-generation food products. Together, we will help formulators improved processing performance, and elevated sensory experiences."
JooYong Kim, Vice President of Green Materials Business Division at LFC, added, "Caldic's deep technical support, strong customer relationships, and collaborative approach make them an ideal partner for LOTTE Fine Chemical in North America. By combining our ingredient technologies with Caldic's application capabilities, we can help manufacturers bring more stable, high-quality, and innovative products to market more quickly."
The partnership reflects Caldic's continued investment in strengthening its specialty ingredient portfolio and delivering value-added solutions grounded in technical know-how, formulation expertise, and a highly collaborative approach to customer development in the United States.
About Caldic
Caldic is a global provider of specialty ingredients and solutions for the food, nutrition, personal care, and industrial markets. With a network of application labs, technical experts, and manufacturing capabilities across North America and worldwide, Caldic partners with customers to co-create high-performing products that meet evolving market and consumer needs. Its portfolio includes functional ingredients, processing aids, preservation systems, and custom ingredient blends, all supported by a commitment to quality, innovation, and collaborative problem-solving.
About LOTTE FINE CHEMICAL
LFC is a leading producer of high-quality cellulose-based functional ingredients serving the global food, nutrition, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors. With decades of technical expertise and a strong emphasis on manufacturing excellence, LOTTE delivers Hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose and methyl cellulose products known for their consistency, performance, and versatility. The company supports formulators in optimizing texture, stability, and processing efficiency across a wide range of applications, backed by rigorous quality standards and continued investment in product innovation.
Media Contact
Zane Hussein, Caldic North America, 1 4168993788, [email protected], www.caldic.com
SOURCE Caldic North America
Share this article