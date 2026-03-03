Caldic Partners with LOTTE Fine Chemical to Bring High-Performance Methyl Cellulose Solutions to US Food Markets

"By combining LOTTE's globally trusted methyl cellulose and HPMC technologies with Caldic's application expertise and customer support, we're helping manufacturers bring more stable, innovative products to market with confidence." — Joe Agocs, Director of Principal Development, Caldic North America Post this

Through this partnership, Caldic and LFC will work closely to help customers accelerate development and reduce formulation risk. Beyond expanding market access, the companies will provide joint application support by combining LFC's decades of cellulose manufacturing expertise with Caldic's North American network of application labs and technical specialists. This integrated technical approach will support customers in key food and beverage categories.

"We're thrilled to partner with LOTTE, who are a global leader in MC and HPMC development with products trusted for their consistency and functionality," said Joe Agocs, Director of Principal Development, Caldic North America. "Their technical expertise and manufacturing excellence align strongly with Caldic's mission to support customers in developing next-generation food products. Together, we will help formulators improved processing performance, and elevated sensory experiences."

JooYong Kim, Vice President of Green Materials Business Division at LFC, added, "Caldic's deep technical support, strong customer relationships, and collaborative approach make them an ideal partner for LOTTE Fine Chemical in North America. By combining our ingredient technologies with Caldic's application capabilities, we can help manufacturers bring more stable, high-quality, and innovative products to market more quickly."

The partnership reflects Caldic's continued investment in strengthening its specialty ingredient portfolio and delivering value-added solutions grounded in technical know-how, formulation expertise, and a highly collaborative approach to customer development in the United States.

Caldic is a global provider of specialty ingredients and solutions for the food, nutrition, personal care, and industrial markets. With a network of application labs, technical experts, and manufacturing capabilities across North America and worldwide, Caldic partners with customers to co-create high-performing products that meet evolving market and consumer needs. Its portfolio includes functional ingredients, processing aids, preservation systems, and custom ingredient blends, all supported by a commitment to quality, innovation, and collaborative problem-solving.

LFC is a leading producer of high-quality cellulose-based functional ingredients serving the global food, nutrition, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors. With decades of technical expertise and a strong emphasis on manufacturing excellence, LOTTE delivers Hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose and methyl cellulose products known for their consistency, performance, and versatility. The company supports formulators in optimizing texture, stability, and processing efficiency across a wide range of applications, backed by rigorous quality standards and continued investment in product innovation.

