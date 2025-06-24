Caleb's Creek HOA Selects AMG as New Community Management Partner in Kernersville

"AMG brings innovative ideas, decades of experience, cutting-edge tools, and superior customer service to our management needs." Post this

"Our neighborhood is excited to be partnering with AMG," Reimann said. "In this competitive housing market, AMG brings innovative ideas, decades of experience, cutting-edge tools, and superior customer service to our management needs."

Danielle Rudisill, AMG's Community Manager assigned to the Caleb's Creek account, emphasized the firm's commitment to seamless service and operational excellence.

"We've spent decades building our reputation on results," said Rudisill. "With 24/7 emergency support, state-of-the-art billing and collections, robust vendor management, and responsive communication systems, we help communities like Caleb's Creek operate smoothly and grow stronger."

AMG's team includes specialists in accounting, property inspections, pool management, landscaping, and more. Their proprietary HOA software systems are designed to support volunteer boards in making informed decisions, resolving disputes, managing payments, and preserving property values.

Trusted by HOAs Across the Carolinas

Association Management Group operates throughout North and South Carolina, with offices in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greenville, and Aiken. AMG is both a locally Accredited Business by the Better Business Bureau and a nationally Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®) by the Community Associations Institute—an elite designation held by only a fraction of firms nationwide.

"Our mission has always been to help communities thrive," Rudisill added. "At Caleb's Creek, we look forward to helping the board and residents create a neighborhood people are proud to call home."

About AMG

Association Management Group (AMG) is a full-service community association management company helping HOAs across the Carolinas improve operations, build reserves, protect property values, and enhance quality of life. AMG partners with volunteer boards to develop customized strategies that work for each community's unique needs. Learn more at www.amgworld.com.

