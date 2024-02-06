Calf Scramble: A Fan-Favorite Thrill at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

As the dust settles on the 127th edition of the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR), one event stood out as a clear favorite among fans - the heart-pounding FWSSR Calf Scramble. Sponsored by Justin Boots and Texas Mutual, this crowd-pleasing event guaranteed high-energy action and added an extra layer of excitement to the traditional rodeo lineup.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the dust settles on the 127th edition of the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR), one event stood out as a clear favorite among fans - the heart-pounding FWSSR Calf Scramble. Sponsored by Justin Boots and Texas Mutual, this crowd-pleasing event guaranteed high-energy action and added an extra layer of excitement to the traditional rodeo lineup.

The Calf Scramble has become a time-honored tradition at the FWSSR, drawing cheers, applause, and plenty of laughs from a captivated audience. Held at the iconic Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, this fan-favorite event showcased the grit and determination of Texas FFA (Future Farmers of America) and 4-H students from across the state of Texas. In this thrilling competition, young contestants attempt to catch elusive calves within a designated area in the middle of the arena. The FWSSR Calf Scramble was showcased in 23 of the rodeo performances, each of which had 20 participants and 10 winners.

The winners of the FWSSR Calf Scramble didn't just earn bragging rights - they secured a bright future in the world of livestock exhibitions. During the 23 rodeo performances, 230 youth caught calves and were awarded certificates valued at $500. Certificate proceeds are used to help purchase a beef or dairy heifer that participants care for and prepare for exhibition at the FWSSR the following year. This not only emphasizes the competitive aspect of the event but also provides a meaningful incentive for the participants to continue their involvement in agriculture and livestock exhibitions. Since 1987, over $4 million in scholarships has been awarded to FWSSR Calf Scramble participants.

But that's not all - recognizing the effort and spirit of all participants, the Justin Boot Company generously provided a pair of their iconic boots to each contestant who did not catch a calf. Over 370 pairs of Justin Boots were distributed to FWSSR Calf Scramble participants, ensuring that every young cowboy and cowgirl took home a piece of the legendary Western experience, whether they caught a calf or not.

"Congratulations to all who participated in the Calf Scramble at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. As Justin celebrates 145 years of heritage, our commitment to youth and agriculture remains unwavering," says John Sweeney, President of Justin Brands. "Witnessing these students chase their dreams is truly inspiring and we're honored to be part of their journey."

The FWSSR Calf Scramble not only showcased the competitive spirit of these young students but also exemplified the strong sense of community and shared passion for the Western heritage that defines the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Learn more about the tradition of the FWSSR Calf Scramble here.

About Justin

Justin is a Western brand that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western market. For more information, visit http://www.justinboots.com.

About Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

This Thing is Legendary®! It's not just a slogan. It's why the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is the most authentic Western lifestyle experience anywhere - since 1896. It's exciting, it's fun, it's 23 days of what makes Fort Worth the greatest city in Texas! The rodeo action features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, and Texas Champions Challenge. The FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament tops it off in the world's most awesome venue for rodeo - Dickies Arena. There are also livestock and horse shows, kid-friendly activities and exhibits, live music, carnival midway, shopping, great food, and much more. After experiencing it all, we bet you'll agree - This Thing IS Legendary! The 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will run from January 17-February 8. For more information, visit http://www.fwssr.com.

About Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Austin-based Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholder-owned company, is the state's leading provider of workers' compensation insurance. Texas Mutual provides coverage to over 75,000 businesses. Since 1991, the company has provided a stable, competitively priced source of workers' comp insurance for Texas employers. Helping employers prevent workplace accidents is an important part of Texas Mutual's mission. For more information, visit http://www.texasmutual.com.

