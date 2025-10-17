CALI Secures $1 Million Grant to Help Continue Building the Foundation for Law School Success

"We are ecstatic to receive this affirmation of our work in improving legal education with intelligent use of technology." ... says John Mayer, CALI's Executive Director. Post this

... says John Mayer, CALI's Executive Director.

Mayer continues, "This grant is a rare and transformative opportunity for legal education and CALI. CALI's free and open casebooks don't just save students money; they give students and faculty more freedom to design their educational environments using artificial intelligence and other technologies without asking for special permission. CALI offers its books under a Creative Commons license that is free - as in money, and free - as in permissions."

CALI is a 501(c)(3) consortium incorporated in 1982 by the University of Minnesota School of Law and Harvard Law School. CALI has been an R&D effort since the 1970s, developing methods for the use of technology in legal education. Always, CALI has been at the forefront of the use of technology in legal education, and this mission continues today.

In addition to its 50+ free casebooks, CALI publishes over 1,400 rigorous, interactive tutorials in 40 legal subject areas. This grant will support new CALI Fellowships for new lessons in Constitutional Law, Civil Procedure, and more.

What students say about CALI Lessons …

"...CALI provides the one thing that almost all law students strive for and rarely ever obtain- instant feedback. The lessons are very helpful and informative, and it is a very gratifying feeling when CALI tells you that you answered a question correctly. I use CALI whenever there is a lesson that is relevant to one of my courses, and always recommend CALI to my friends."

"...[CALI Lessons] focus on specific topics and helps you figure out where your weak points are."

"...Great practice on critical thinking. Time is much better spent on these exercises than refining some outline."

"...If a subject just isn't making sense, [CALI Lessons] are helpful to get feedback on why an answer is wrong so you can work through your problem areas before you get to the exams!"

CALI will soon launch a new Student Ambassador program at a select number of schools. A local upper-level student will make sure their fellow students are aware of CALI as a great learning resource and the ambassador will be available to orient students in the use of CALI interactive lessons, podcasts and electronic casebooks. This program is made possible by the grant, with the intent to expand in the future.

The foundation grant will be awarded at a rate of $250,000 per year, which CALI will match with it own fundraising goal of $50,000 per year.

For more information about CALI, contact John Mayer at [email protected].

You can donate to CALI at www.cali.org/donate.

Media Contact

John Mayer, Center for Computer-Assisted Legal Instruction, 1 312-906-5307, [email protected], www.cali.org

SOURCE Center for Computer-Assisted Legal Instruction