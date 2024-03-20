Caliber Public Safety Announces Partnership with City of Danville, Virginia to Implement Comprehensive Public Safety Solutions

"We are thrilled to partner with the City of Danville in their ongoing commitment to public safety excellence" Post this

Caliber Public Safety's comprehensive suite of solutions includes:

Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD): Improves collaboration and response capabilities by providing a common operating picture for all public safety organizations.

Mobile: Ensures real-time access to critical information for field officers directly on their in-vehicle devices.

Records Management System (RMS): Streamlines record management through easy data retrieval and analysis.

Jail Management System (JMS): Provides robust and detailed management of inmate information, ensuring safety and security within correctional facilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with the City of Danville in their ongoing commitment to public safety excellence," said Chris Faircloth, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Caliber Public Safety. "Our state-of-the-art technology is designed to meet the specific needs of first responders and empower them to deliver the best possible service to the community."

"This partnership would not have been possible without the invaluable support of National Public Safety Group (NPSG), the trusted consultants representing the City of Danville," said Brad Thompson, Sales Executive at Caliber Public Safety. We are grateful for their partnership and expertise throughout this process. Their deep understanding of the City of Danville's unique needs and their proven track record in public safety consulting were instrumental in bringing this collaboration to fruition."

About Caliber Public Safety

With a history of partnership with over 1,000 public safety agencies across North America, Caliber Public Safety has established itself as a key ally. The company's dedication goes beyond technology; it's about empowering the heroes working tirelessly to ensure community safety.

Having 40% of its team with public safety backgrounds, Caliber brings firsthand knowledge to its development of intuitive and reliable solutions, enhancing data-sharing and interoperability.

Caliber's offerings, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile, Records Management, and Offender Management systems, are designed to:

Enhance response times and decision-making, saving lives through streamlined workflows and real-time data access.

Increase operational efficiency and reduce costs, allowing agencies to prioritize community protection.

Foster collaboration and communication across different agencies and jurisdictions with data-driven insights and interoperable systems.

Operate in a secure cloud-hosted environment, cutting expenses, protecting data and system security, and removing the IT burden of operating your own systems.

As a subsidiary of Harris Computer Systems, Caliber Public Safety promises lifelong support for its maintenance-paying customers through its Software for Life initiative, ensuring agencies can look forward to a stable and confident future.

Discover how Caliber can support your agency's mission. Contact us to become part of the Caliber family.

Media Contact

Jake St. Cyr, Caliber Public Safety, 800-274-2911, [email protected], https://caliberpublicsafety.com/

SOURCE Caliber Public Safety