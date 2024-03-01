Caliber Public Safety Launches Channel Partner Referral Program to Expand Public Safety Solutions Reach

"By partnering with trusted solution providers and consultants, we can empower them to offer their customers a comprehensive suite of public safety solutions, while simultaneously increasing awareness and adoption of our technology." Post this

Program Highlights:

Seamless Referral Process: Partners can easily refer clients interested in public safety software solutions through a streamlined online portal.

Ideal Partners:

The program is open to a variety of organizations that align with Caliber Public Safety's mission to provide innovative technology solutions to the public safety community. This includes, but is not limited to:

Radio solution providers: As a trusted solution supplier, provide their customers complementing public safety software solutions that integrates with existing systems.

Organizations interested in joining the Caliber Public Safety Channel Partner Referral Program can reach out using [email protected] for more information.

About Caliber Public Safety:

With a history of partnership with over 1,000 public safety agencies across North America, Caliber Public Safety has established itself as a key ally. The company's dedication goes beyond technology; it's about empowering the heroes working tirelessly to ensure community safety.

Having 40% of its team with public safety backgrounds, Caliber brings firsthand knowledge to its development of intuitive and reliable solutions, enhancing data-sharing and interoperability.

Caliber's offerings, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile, Records Management, and Offender Management systems, are designed to:

Enhance response times and decision-making, saving lives through streamlined workflows and real-time data access.

As a subsidiary of Harris Computer Systems, Caliber Public Safety promises lifelong support for its maintenance-paying customers through its Software for Life initiative, ensuring agencies can look forward to a stable and confident future.

Discover how Caliber can support your agency's mission. Contact us to become part of the Caliber family.

