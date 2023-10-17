Caliber Public Safety Welcomes Chris Faircloth as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

His industry knowledge and strategic approach are valuable assets as the company works towards fulfilling its mission to deliver the best to its customers. Tweet this

On accepting his new role, Faircloth commented, "Joining Caliber Public Safety, known for its innovation and commitment to public safety professionals, is a privilege. I'm ready to lead the sales and marketing teams, foster growth, and ensure the company's offerings continue to have a positive impact."

Dr. Tammie Wojcieszak, Executive Vice President at Caliber Public Safety, added, "Having Faircloth on board as Vice President of Sales and Marketing is exciting. His industry knowledge and strategic approach are valuable assets as the company works towards fulfilling its mission to deliver the best to its customers."

Faircloth's appointment arrives at a promising time for Caliber Public Safety as the company seeks to expand its product range and deepen its commitment to public safety agencies across the nation.

About Caliber Public Safety

Caliber Public Safety provides Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile, Records Management, and Forensic Science related solutions to 1,000+ Public Safety agencies across North America. Our customers include Federal & State Police Agencies, County Governments, Large Metropolitan, and Mid-small cities. We pride ourselves on providing solutions with data-sharing and interoperability at the core of our products. Approximately 40% of our team comes from Public Safety, that is why we share the same passion our customers do. We believe the best way to move our business forward is by taking care of our customers and employees – earning the right to win new business. As a business of Harris Computer Systems, our customers enjoy Software for Life providing assurance we will never sunset a product in use by a maintenance-paying customer. We are in the business of forever.

