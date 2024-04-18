CaliberMind Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation

CaliberMind, the marketing decision engine that helps B2B marketers make sense of complicated data to get dependable results, today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation.

DENVER, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery. As part of this initiative, Google engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three-phase process - Run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill any gaps, and refine documentation for our mutual customers.

By earning this designation, CaliberMind has proven its product has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the CaliberMind products they use today work well with BigQuery or save time on evaluating them if not already using.

Being part of the program, CaliberMind gets more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google partner engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps.

"The Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation, showcases our commitment to delivering seamless integration and powerful insights to our customers. This designation underscores the robust capabilities of our Marketing Decision Engine and its ability to work in harmony with BigQuery, enabling B2B marketers to make data-driven decisions with confidence. We look forward to the enhanced collaboration opportunities with Google Cloud's partner engineering and BigQuery teams, as we continue to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions that drive growth for our customers." said Eric Westerkamp, CEO of CaliberMind.

About CaliberMind

CaliberMind brings order to the chaos of conflicting buyer signals. Unlike do-it-yourself attribution models built on brittle, disjointed data, CaliberMind's Marketing Decision Engine works in harmony with Revenue Technology stacks to capture and map the outcomes that drive growth. For more information, visit calibermind.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Doug Bell, CaliberMind, 1 (510) 333-2730, [email protected], https://calibermind.com/

