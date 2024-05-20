Calibre One Announces its First International Practice Group

"The demand for talent outside the U.S. has risen sharply, and with Manny at the helm, we are poised to provide a unique value to many of our clients." Tom Barnes, managing partner for Calibre One. Post this

"Calibre One is in growth mode. This new practice comes on the heels of our dedicated consumer practice, which we announced earlier this year and headed by Luis DeAnda," Barnes continued. "Both Manny and Luis will be building robust teams dedicated to these two new specialty practices."

Corsino has over two decades of regional and global executive search expertise, aiding clients in crafting strategic pathways and has led numerous searches for CEOs, presidents, general managers and sales directors across Latin America, specializing in technology, private equity, consumer and retail sectors. His previous clients include Microsoft, Twitch, UBS, Riverwood Capital, Roche, JP Morgan, AWS and Baxter. He was a partner and co-head of the Latin American practice at Odgers Berndtson and held the position of managing director at ZRG, where he led the firm's Latin American strategy.

Born in the U.S. and raised in Argentina, Corsino earned a bachelor's degree in human resources from La Universidad del Salvador, Buenos Aires. He is fluent in Spanish, English and Portuguese.

Corsino is a long-time resident of Miami, where he lives with his family and travels often throughout Latin American countries and Spain. A self-proclaimed ride-share driver, he spends most of his free time shuttling his kids to and from their competitive soccer games and practices.

Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique providing executive search and human capital advisory services to public companies, venture capital, private equity firms and their portfolio companies within the technology, financial services, healthcare and consumer sectors. One of very few firms with a truly well-developed transatlantic presence, Calibre One has headquarters in San Francisco, New York and London with additional offices throughout the U.S including Miami, which focuses on Latin America. As a well-established global firm, they are experts at helping companies grow beyond domestic markets and access leadership talent across the world but small enough to provide high-touch, partner-led services. For more information, please visit http://www.calibreone.com.

