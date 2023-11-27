Calibre One Continues to Grow its Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice

"His level of knowledge about the people, the companies and San Diego's important role in life sciences is truly unsurpassed. He's an excellent complement to our already very successful team." Tom Barnes, managing partner. Post this

"Tom is a wonderful addition to our healthcare and life sciences practice," said Tom Barnes, managing partner. "He's focused his career solely on this important sector for decades and has watched it grow, change and evolve. His level of knowledge about the people, the companies and San Diego's important role in life sciences is truly unsurpassed. He's an excellent complement to our already very successful team."

With multiple years of leadership building management teams for the healthcare and life sciences sector, Murphy has spent decades working with companies pioneering life changing technologies, cures, therapies and tools advancing the cause of healthcare.

After entering the search industry at the start of his career, Murphy joined Russell Reynolds' San Diego office. He then joined Advanced Tissue Sciences' team as recruiting manager soon after the company's IPO. Returning to the retained search sector, Murphy has since served as a partner at three executive search firms and ran the biosciences practice for two of those firms building a wide range of management teams on the forefront of innovation.

Murphy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from University of California, Berkeley.

A La Jolla native, Murphy enjoys community non-profits and philanthropic organizations. He served for a number of years on the board of directors of the San Diego Venture Group, San Diego Social Venture Partners (chair), Voices for Children and the La Jolla High Foundation. He spends time with his wife and three sons and is an avid tennis player.

About Calibre One

Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique specializing in building diverse leadership teams for innovators and companies undergoing digital transformation, including broad technology, financial services, life sciences, and media. Its team members bring an exceptional level of knowledge, integrity, and tenacity to everything it does. This is underscored by Calibre One's transparent, consultative approach and proven methodology. Calibre One offers a 360-degree view of the entire process, along with the analytics to help identify the right candidate and reduce risk. The Calibre One process includes a proprietary measure that aligns client and candidate diversity and inclusion objectives, every search, every time. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, Calibre One leaves no stone unturned. For more information, please visit https://www.calibreone.com.

Media Contact

Ingrid Jones, Visual Identity Group, 1 9493697398, [email protected], https://visualidentitygroup.com

SOURCE Calibre One