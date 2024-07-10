Calibre One Introduces Newest Technology Partner Barry Wahlberg

"Barry's breadth of experience and deep understating of the technology industry coupled with his reputation and enduring relationships makes him the perfect addition to our expanding team." said Tom Barnes, managing partner for Calibre One. Post this

Wahlberg brings more than a decade of experience in executive search, sales and marketing and has conducted searches in all realms of the technology sphere with companies ranging from early-stage to Fortune 500. Within these organizations, he has successfully placed senior executive positions in a broad range of functions, including chief revenue officer, chief marketing officer, chief technology officer, president, chief financial officer, chief operating officer, chief strategy officer and chief executive officer.

Prior to Calibre One, Wahlberg was a managing director at ZRG, helping to build the technology practice specializing in software. Prior to ZRG, he was a partner at True Search, where he led C-suite searches typically in go-to-market function for high-growth software companies. Additionally, Wahlberg was a principal at Korn Ferry, primarily focused on senior roles for sales, marketing, engineering, product management and product development. Earlier in his career, he worked for Alarm.com, a subsidiary of MicroStrategy, in various sales roles, helping the company grow from pre-revenue to over $100 million with an eventual IPO.

He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University and resides in Reston, Va., with his family. His off time is spent golfing, fishing and attending live sporting and music events.

About Calibre One

Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique providing executive search and human capital advisory services to public companies, venture capital, private equity firms and their portfolio companies within the technology, financial services, healthcare and consumer sectors. One of very few firms with a truly well-developed transatlantic presence, Calibre One has headquarters in San Francisco, New York and London with additional offices throughout the U.S including Miami, which focuses on Latin America. As a well-established global firm, they are experts at helping companies grow beyond domestic markets and access leadership talent across the world but small enough to provide high-touch, partner-led services. For more information, please visit https://www.calibreone.com.

