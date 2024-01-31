Calibre One to Add Consumer Practice to its Global Search Specialties

"Luis, with his extraordinary, multi-faceted and purist consumer background will provide his clients exceptional knowledge, backed by our company's impressive digital and mobile expertise." Tom Barnes, managing partner Calibre One. Post this

DeAnda has worked with founders of high-growth companies to build senior management teams, as well as with established companies navigating a digital transformation agenda. He has expertise in the go-to-market function and placements of chief marketing, branding and digital officers, and all modern marketing functions, as well as CEO/board, president and general management.

Prior to joining Calibre One, DeAnda was a partner at True Search and head of the consumer go-to-market practice where he worked in industries including fashion and retail, consumer tech, hospitality, food and beverage, gaming, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Before that he was a partner at Heidrick & Struggles in its global consumer and digital practice, where he made key placements at California Pizza Kitchen, Citi, Estee Lauder, Home Depot, Nordstrom, 2K Interactive and Walmart.

Before transitioning into executive recruiting DeAnda was president and CEO of TBWA\ Los Angeles, working with such clients Apple, Airbnb, Nissan, adidas, Netflix, MillerCoors, Twitter and Gatorade. Additionally he was international managing director of the bespoke agency for Apple responsible for opening offices in Shanghai, Sydney, Tokyo and Seoul, while overseeing advertising across 14 countries. He spent 10 years in Japan as the COO of TBWA\Hakuhodo.

DeAnda earned his Bachelor of Science degree in advertising from San Jose State University.

He resides in Los Angeles with his family and rescue dog and enjoys tennis, hiking and snowboarding. He's a voracious reader of all things Stephen King and a die-hard Marvel Comics fan.

Founded in 1999 by some of the executive search profession's most experienced recruiters, Calibre One is a leading transatlantic executive search boutique specializing in building diverse leadership teams for innovators and companies undergoing digital transformation, including broad technology, financial services, life sciences, and media. Its team members bring an exceptional level of knowledge, integrity, and tenacity to everything it does. This is underscored by Calibre One's transparent, consultative approach and proven methodology. Calibre One offers a 360-degree view of the entire process, along with the analytics to help identify the right candidate and reduce risk. The Calibre One process includes a proprietary measure that aligns client and candidate diversity and inclusion objectives, every search, every time. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, Calibre One leaves no stone unturned. For more information, please visit https://www.calibreone.com.

