CALIBRE Welcomes Steve Septoff and Tom Johns to its Technology, Tools, & Solutions Leadership Team

CALIBRE strengthens its commitment to digital transformation with the strategic hires of Steve Septoff and Tom Johns, bringing extensive enterprise sales and solutions experience to the TT&S Team. Post this

Tom comes to CALIBRE from Fornetix, where he most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to Fornetix, Tom spent 14 years at Dell Technologies where he held multiple positions including Director for the Advanced Solutions Group and Global Account Manager supporting U.S. Federal clients, including the DoD and Intelligence Community.

Steve and Tom are highly accomplished IT leaders with extensive enterprise sales and solutions experience supporting U.S. Federal clients worldwide.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome both Steve and Tom to the CALIBRE team," said CALIBRE President and CEO, Richard Pineda. "I am confident that their combined track record of success and deep domain expertise in TT&S will propel our technology infusion and digital modernization goals to drive efficiency, security, and enhanced service delivery for our clients."

Steve expressed, "I am very excited to join the CALIBRE family and work closely with a team of professionals that have served our Federal clients' missions for over 30 years!"

"I am looking forward to working with CALIBRE's deep technical talent and creating new vertical solutions with our industry partners to provide speed to mission value for our Federal clients," said Tom.

About CALIBRE

CALIBRE is an employee-owned management consulting and digital transformation company supporting government and industry. CALIBRE delivers enduring solutions that solve management, technology, and program challenges in the areas of enterprise information management; facility and land management; finance, logistics, and cost management; and training and education.

For more information about CALIBRE, please visit www.calibresys.com.

Contact: Samantha Marmen, Director, Chief of Staff

Telephone: 703.797.8962

E-mail: [email protected]

Media Contact

Samantha Marmen, CALIBRE, 1 703.797.8962, [email protected], calibresys.com

SOURCE CALIBRE