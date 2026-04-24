Calico IIM Enters the UK Market with the Acquisition of FileStream, a 20-Year ECM Leader

Calico IIM, a European group of document management companies united by a proprietary AI platform, today announces the acquisition of FileStream, marking its entry into the British market. Post this

Founded over 20 years ago, FileStream is a well-established name in UK document management. ISO 27001 certified, it serves organisations across higher education, healthcare, maritime and financial services — among them the University of Hull, Cardiff & Vale College, and numerous enterprises that rely on its systems daily for workflows and record management.

By joining Calico IIM, FileStream keeps everything that made it strong: its name, its team, its customer relationships, and its deep sector expertise. What it gains is the backing of a group built by people who understand ECM from the inside: immediate access to LM-Kit, the group's proprietary AI platform; shared engineering resources to accelerate its product roadmap; and new commercial routes into French and European markets.

For FileStream's customers, the day-to-day experience does not change, and the product gets better, faster. AI capabilities that would have taken years to build independently are now on the roadmap for the next quarters: automatic document classification, intelligent data extraction, natural language search across archives. All running locally on existing infrastructure, with full data sovereignty and no cloud processing fees.

Why the UK market, why now

The UK ECM market is large, well-structured, and increasingly driven by demand for AI-powered features alongside strict compliance requirements. With two decades of experience in sectors where data handling obligations are particularly demanding, such as higher education and healthcare, FileStream provides a strong and immediate foundation for Calico IIM's UK operations.

LM-Kit: the AI platform connecting the group

LM-Kit is Calico IIM's proprietary AI platform — built in-house, with no dependency on OpenAI, Microsoft Azure, or AWS. It runs locally on the customer's infrastructure: data never leaves their environment. Fixed cost, complete data sovereignty, and new features shipped continuously.

Alongside the FileStream acquisition, Calico France, the group's French subsidiary built on 40 years of heritage from JLB Informatique, has also added GedZilla to its portfolio: a cloud-native SaaS document management software developed and hosted in France.

"FileStream has built over 20 years of genuine trust in sectors where document management is business-critical. We bring the AI capabilities their customers are already expecting, the engineering strength to accelerate the roadmap, and new markets to grow into."

— Loïc Carrière, CEO, Calico IIM

Calico IIM is actively seeking further acquisitions across France, the United Kingdom, and Europe, targeting ECM and document management businesses with strong recurring revenues, loyal customer bases, and genuine sector expertise.

About Calico IIM

Calico IIM is a European group of document management companies, founded in January 2025 and headquartered in France, with operations in the United Kingdom. The group consolidates established ECM businesses and software assets, accelerating them with LM-Kit, its proprietary AI platform. It currently serves more than 600 organisations worldwide across government, education, healthcare, enterprise, cultural heritage, and legal markets.

www.calico-iim.ai | [email protected] | [email protected]

Media Contact

Elodie Tellier, Calico IIM, 33 606546946, [email protected], https://calico-iim.ai/en/

SOURCE Calico IIM