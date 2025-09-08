California Achieves Record Carpet Recycling Rate in 2024

Recyclers have collected more than 1.3 BILLION pounds of old carpet in California since the Program started. 2025 is well ahead of Recycling Rate goal, despite the toughest market conditions since the financial crisis of 2008. Post this

Carpet Diverted from Landfill

82.7 million pounds of carpet was collected in the state in 2024, of which 90.5% was recycled. Some 2.9 million pounds of used carpet were sent for reuse, a 249% increase since 2021. In 2024 there were 390 collection points for carpet in California, of which 159 were CARE public drop-off sites. See the map of public sites.

Recycled Post-Consumer Carpet Products Grow

Collecting carpet is just part of the story: the recycled material needs to find new uses. Manufacturers take recycled output processed from the carpet fiber or backing and incorporate it into new or existing products, including broadloom carpet and carpet tile, carpet cushion/underlayment, building insulation, acoustic insulation, water heater blankets, bedding, pellets, plastic automotive components, packaging insulation, erosion control products, lightweight aggregate, absorbency products and various cement-related products. In 2024, 30 vendors incorporated recycled carpet material in 113 products.

Grants Fund Innovation and Operational Improvements

In 2024, the CARE California Carpet Stewardship Program managed 15 grants totaling $881,000 awarded to 14 entities, a significant investment that builds on the state's carpet recycling success. Important advances were made in expanding convenient collection across the state, as well as tackling fiber identification and difficult-to-recycle post-consumer carpet (PCC) components. More than 680 jobs, direct and indirect, support the growing California carpet recycling industry.

About Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE)

Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE) is a voluntary, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the landfill diversion, reuse and recycling of waste carpet through market-based solutions that benefit the economy as well as the environment.

Since 2002, CARE has diverted more than 5 billion pounds of carpet from landfills in the United States and promoted the use and development of products containing materials derived from carpet. CARE members include independent carpet recyclers, carpet manufacturers, dealers, retailers and suppliers and non-governmental organizations.

