California Association of Community Managers (CACM) Develops New Certification for Industry Service Providers

Achieving the CCIP exemplifies an individual's commitment to the California community management industry. It also shows they are knowledgeable in how homeowners' associations (HOAs) operate as well as the role that community managers, boards and service providers play in achieving operational success. In addition, the CCIP provides ethical guidelines to apply when working with community managers and HOAs.

CACM worked closely with its industry partner members to develop the new California-specific certification, which consists of three courses:

HOA Core Principles for Industry Partners

Enhanced Professional Presence for Industry Partners

Foundational Ethics For Industry Partners

"While our organization was founded to advocate for, educate and serve community managers and association management companies, we heard from our industry partner members that they also wanted to elevate their professional profile through education and certification and we've responded," said Tom Freeley, CAMEx, CCAM, President and CEO of CACM. "This new program will promote higher ethical standards, best business practices and industry professionalism to this group, who serve a vital role in the CID industry."

The first beta round of courses was offered to CACM's Industry Partner Council Members this summer and fall. All industry partner members will have access to the courses starting in early 2024. The courses take place through Zoom and are taught by CACM's tenured faculty.

About CACM: With nearly 3,000 members, CACM is the only community association management organization to offer California-specific programs leading to a state-recognized designation of Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®). The association educates community managers to understand and have a working knowledge of more than 1,200 laws and statutes regulating homeowners associations for the benefit of homeowners throughout California. For more information about CACM, our programs or services, visit www.cacm.org or contact Lynette Bertrand, Director of Marketing & Communications, at (949) 340-7648 or [email protected].

