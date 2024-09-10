California Association of Community Managers (CACM) Launches The HOA Life Podcast

California is home to more than 53,000 homeowner associations, according to Secretary of State records, with millions of Americans living in HOA communities across the state. Post this

"CACM Chat: The HOA Life" aims to bring stories, trends, and best practices from professionals who work in the California community association management industry. No HOA specific topic is off limits. According to CEO and host Tom Freeley, one of the main goals of the new show is to elevate the industry. "One of the issues that we want to address is the reality behind community association management and the experiences a manager actually goes through on a day-to-day basis," Freeley said.

Listeners can expect to hear discussions on a wide range of topics, from reducing burnout to budgeting and reserve management tips to dealing with community specific problems, to the challenges of managing many different personalities, and more. Freeley and show guests will cover the ever-changing laws in the California HOA industry, new advancing technology and the evolving workforce.

The first episode is hosted by Freeley and co-host Alia Saouli, CACM's Southern California Regional Director, and provides an introduction of CACM and what listeners can expect and gain from tuning in to future episodes.

Listeners can subscribe to the podcast directly from the CACM website and follow CACM on their social media channels @cacmchat.

About CACM: With nearly 3,000 members, CACM is the only community association management organization to offer California-specific programs leading to a state-recognized designation of Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®). The association educates community managers and service providers to understand and have a working knowledge of more than 1,200 laws and statutes regulating homeowners associations for the benefit of homeowners throughout California. For more information about CACM, our programs or services, visit www.cacm.org or contact Lynette Bertrand, Director of Marketing & Communications, at (949) 340-7648 or [email protected].

Media Contact

Lynette Bertrand, California Association of Community Managers, 1 9493407648, [email protected], https://cacm.org/

LinkedIn

SOURCE California Association of Community Managers