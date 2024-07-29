California Association of Community Managers Calls for Nominees for 2025 Vision Awards

Annual ceremony recognizes the best in the community association management field.
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The California Association of Community Managers (CACM) is searching for the industry's standout leaders and up-and-comers. The trade association headquartered in Southern California has opened the nominations for the 2025 Vision Awards. Honorees will be recognized at a special ceremony held at the 2025 Northern California and Southern California Law Seminars in February and March.
In 1993, the Vision Awards were introduced to recognize professionals who illustrate high standards of management certification and training. Today, they are the highest distinction bestowed upon California community managers and service providers. The awards program identifies those who exemplify the very best in the profession of community management; honors their contributions to the profession; and recognizes the positive difference that they have made in the lives of their colleagues, association homeowners and the communities they serve.
Nominees include community managers, management companies and vendors who exceed the highest standards of professionalism and skill, display a commitment to excellence, and exhibit high ethical standards.
Awards are given in the following categories: Rising Star, Innovator, Leadership, Educational Excellence and Company Culture. These categories are awarded to both manager and industry partner members.
The 2025 Vision Awards recognize achievements throughout the 2024 year. Any CACM member may nominate a CACM member colleague. In addition, any employee of a member, association board member, peer or colleague may nominate a CACM member. CACM also accepts self-nominations. To nominate an individual or company, download the nomination form. The deadline for submissions is November 1, 2024.
About CACM: With nearly 3,000 members, CACM is the only community association management organization to offer California-specific programs leading to a state-recognized designation of Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®). The association trains community managers to understand and have a working knowledge of more than 1,200 laws and statutes regulating homeowners associations for the benefit of homeowners throughout California. For more information about CACM, our programs or services, please contact Lynette Bertrand, Director of Marketing & Communications, at (949) 340-7648 or email [email protected].
Media Contact
Lynette Bertrand, California Association of Community Managers, 1 9493407648, [email protected], https://cacm.org/
SOURCE California Association of Community Managers
