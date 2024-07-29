California Association of Community Managers Calls for Nominees for 2025 Vision Awards

In 1993, the Vision Awards were introduced to recognize professionals who illustrate high standards of management certification and training. Post this

Nominees include community managers, management companies and vendors who exceed the highest standards of professionalism and skill, display a commitment to excellence, and exhibit high ethical standards.

Awards are given in the following categories: Rising Star, Innovator, Leadership, Educational Excellence and Company Culture. These categories are awarded to both manager and industry partner members.

The 2025 Vision Awards recognize achievements throughout the 2024 year. Any CACM member may nominate a CACM member colleague. In addition, any employee of a member, association board member, peer or colleague may nominate a CACM member. CACM also accepts self-nominations. To nominate an individual or company, download the nomination form. The deadline for submissions is November 1, 2024.

About CACM: With nearly 3,000 members, CACM is the only community association management organization to offer California-specific programs leading to a state-recognized designation of Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®). The association trains community managers to understand and have a working knowledge of more than 1,200 laws and statutes regulating homeowners associations for the benefit of homeowners throughout California. For more information about CACM, our programs or services, please contact Lynette Bertrand, Director of Marketing & Communications, at (949) 340-7648 or email [email protected].

