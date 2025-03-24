California Awards Wellpointe Inc. Subsidiary Community Care Expansion Grants to Develop Three New Fresno Guest Homes Communities in the Central Valley

Funding Will Support the Transformation of Single-Family Homes into Licensed Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly
FRESNO, Calif, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellpointe Inc. is pleased to announce that the California Department of Social Services has awarded Community Care Expansion (CCE) Program grants to one of its subsidiaries to support the development of three new residential care facilities in Fresno, California. These new communities, operating under the Fresno Guest Homes brand, further expand Wellpointe's commitment to improving access to high-quality and affordable community-based care for underserved populations, including Medi-Cal beneficiaries who are recipients of SSI/SSP and are homeless or are at risk of homelessness.
"The CCE Program represents an innovative public-private partnership approach to expanding access to housing and care to Californians who need it most," said George Kutnerian, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Wellpointe Inc. "Being awarded these grants highlights the alignment of Wellpointe's mission of democratizing access to housing and care with the goals of the CCE program, which we are honored to be a part of."
About Wellpointe Inc.
Operating at the intersection of healthcare and real estate, Wellpointe is a leading provider of affordable, boutique-style residential assisted living services that specializes in offering a coordinated and integrated system of care to high-acuity older adults with multiple chronic illnesses, including Alzheimer's and other dementia.
