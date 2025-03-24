California Awards Wellpointe Inc. Subsidiary Community Care Expansion Grants to Develop Three New Fresno Guest Homes Communities in the Central Valley

Funding Will Support the Transformation of Single-Family Homes into Licensed Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly

FRESNO, Calif, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellpointe Inc. is pleased to announce that the California Department of Social Services has awarded Community Care Expansion (CCE) Program grants to one of its subsidiaries to support the development of three new residential care facilities in Fresno, California. These new communities, operating under the Fresno Guest Homes brand, further expand Wellpointe's commitment to improving access to high-quality and affordable community-based care for underserved populations, including Medi-Cal beneficiaries who are recipients of SSI/SSP and are homeless or are at risk of homelessness.