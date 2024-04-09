California-Based Elecard Devices Chooses Skyline's DataMiner Platform to Power Elecard's video quality monitoring solution

The collaboration brings together Elecard's widely-used IP monitoring and probing software, Boro, and Skyline's DataMiner, renowned for its robust control and data consolidation features. Post this

The media companies, network operators of all tiers, and video service providers who rely on the DataMiner platform for managing their network implementation workflows now get a definite operational advantage of the real-time in-depth monitoring of the transport and video layers provided by Elecard's Boro.

"It marks a very important milestone for the success of Boro which enhances automation of data aggregation from probes and its consolidation in DataMiner," said Anton Proshutya, VP Product Strategy. "Our goal is to really give the broadcast engineers and managers of the video quality operations the real-time data on media quality, thus adding the value of Boro features to the full visibility of their networks enabled by the DataMiner platform."

"It's great to see how fast the Elecard team has created the DataMiner connector to manage their Boro platform. Since the DataMiner Integration Studio (DIS) can be downloaded and installed free of charge and all DataMiner & DIS documentation has been made public on our Dojo platform, combined with a comprehensive set of training material, there was almost no further support required by the Skyline team to bring the Elecard DevOps team up to speed," said Thomass Gunkel, Market Director Broadcast at Skyline Communications. "We are looking forward to further joining forces with the Elecard team to offer the right solutions and bring value to our customers."

About Elecard

Elecard is world-famous for developing video compression solutions and providing tools for real-time IP video monitoring and analysis. The highly-optimized MPEG-2, H.264/AVC, HEVC live encoding, MPEG-2 TS, MPEG-Dash and HLS packaging technology stack from Elecard is in production with Tier 1/2/3 broadcasters, IPTV, and OTT operators. The VVC, HEVC, AV1, VP9, H.264/AVC, and MPEG-2-compressed video quality analyzers and monitoring probes enable video codec developers, broadcast engineers, and content distributors to improve the R&D process and ensure the top-notch live streaming quality.

www.elecard.com

About Skyline Communications

Skyline Communications is the global leading provider of end-to-end vendor- and domain-agnostic digital transformation solutions for the ICT media and broadband industry. The DataMiner software platform allows operators to easily tap into their technology resources and create a fully standardized, secure, and real-time digital twin of their entire operation. Its vast modular function stack offers DevOps teams a high level of versatility: AI-powered behavioural proactive monitoring, asset and inventory management, hyper-automation, process and workflow automation, and advanced capacity- and capability-aware orchestration of highly complex services.

DataMiner is currently deployed by leading corporations in the ICT media and broadband industry in over 125 countries worldwide, and it is integrated with 8,000 products across 1,000 technology vendors. Skyline Communications has offices in Belgium, Portugal, Singapore, BiH, the UAE, and the USA, and has a permanent presence in Australia, Brazil, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, and the UK.

www.skyline.be

Media Contact

