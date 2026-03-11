California-based Setton Farms Debuts Hot Honey Pistachios

"We were so excited to debut this amazing flavor at the 2026 Natural Products Expo West," said COO Mia Cohen. "The retailer and consumer feedback was overwhelmingly positive. In a show filled with unique and delicious products, our Hot Honey Seasoned Pistachio Kernels really stood out." Post this

Setting the standard for innovation in the pistachio industry, Setton continues to deliver the highest-quality products to its customers with the addition of Hot Honey. Poised to win over customers' palates, Setton's crunchy, premium Hot Honey Pistachios are naturally seasoned with golden honey and spicy chili flakes to create the perfect, healthy "swicy" treat that snack enthusiasts crave.

"Hot honey has seen tremendous growth in popularity, moving beyond a mere trend," said Executive Vice President Joseph Setton. "Consumer awareness is at an all-time high, showing that this flavorful combination has staying power."

Hot Honey Seasoned Pistachio Kernels are available in 5, 10, or 20-ounce resealable bags. Each serving is packed with 6 grams of plant-based protein, 3 grams of fiber, and zero trans-fat. Setton's award-winning line of Seasoned Pistachio Kernels includes Tajín, Buffalo Wing, Jalapeño, Garlic Onion, Salt & Pepper, Scorpion Pepper, and Pistachio Pub Mix.

Setton Farms produces an extensive line of premium products, including in-shell and shelled organic pistachios, as well as the recently launched Dark Chocolate Pistachios with Sea Salt and the Original Dark Chocolate Pistachio™. Setton's pistachio products are Kosher, certified gluten-free, non-GMO project verified, and vegan, and a select number carry the American Heart Association's Heart Check mark.

Setton Farms Hot Honey Seasoned Pistachio Kernels will be available on Amazon in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit settonfarms.com.

About Setton Farms:

Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella is the second-largest pistachio grower-processor in the United States. Since 1986, the Setton family has produced "America's Best Tasting Pistachios" in the heart of California's Central Valley. Innovation, environmentally conscious practices, and proprietary techniques continue that tradition of excellence. Offering the most extensive variety of pistachio products on the market, Setton maintains a worldwide presence with superior quality bulk, private labels and retail options. For more information, visit settonfarms.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and BlueSky.

