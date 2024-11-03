California Citizen's Class Action Against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Diego Judge Daniel Segura Exposes Alleged Scheme of Unjust Enrichment By Government Agents

California Citizens Allege Gross Misconduct of the State by Judicial Officers in a Scheme to Defraud Litigants from their Assets for Unjust Enrichment by Government Officers.

SAN DIEGO , Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Citizens of California are seeking joiners for a class-action against the state to expose the misconduct of Judge Daniel Segura and others who were 'intentionally' appointed by Gavin Newsom without having any 'qualified' experience that has betrayed the public trust.

Petitioner's believe that incompetence by the state has taken a substantial toll on the public trust, and left a trail of destruction in its wake. The petitioner's believe that Judge Daniel Segura is behaving contrary to the constitution by deliberately abusing the most ancient rights of due process, thereby ruining the lives of parents and children for what appears to be driven by unjust enrichment to defraud citizens and the Federal Government under Title IV-D for economic self-perpetuating gains by the state.

Josh Potter, a Joiner to the class-action said, "Judge Daniel Segura toured my house that was for sale due to the divorce proceeding that he [Segura] was presiding over. Potter said he felt that Judge Daniel Segura tried to use his position of authority to obtain a bargain."

Hundreds of litigants are stepping forward with similar allegations of misconduct against Judge Daniel Segura and demand Segura ought to be removed from the bench for violating the public trust and causing irrevocable harm to children, families and what appears to be prejudicial abuse of discretion for economic gain.

The Class-Action suit alleges that Governor Gavin Newsom 'knowingly' placed bad state-actors like Daniel Segura into positions of authority to disenfranchise the public, under the guise of obtaining additional Federal fundings used to subsidized to the state.

Anthony, a former Marine Veteran who is leading the reform to remove Judge daniel Segura believes that Segura is "Patently unqualified for any position that involves children or families." Anthony believes he is a target for stating known constitutional law, representing himself, demanding due process and not laying down for prejudicial abuse of discretion. Anthony said, "Segura gets emotional embroiled when you speak up for yourself, and hates dealing with pro se litigants."

Anthony said, "The lower trail courts are supposed to ameliorate family issues, but they are acting contrary to that duty, and hastily weaponizing irregular proceedings as an arsenal of vexatious litigation to promote hostility for what appears to self-enrichment and entertainment for them. They act like they don't have time for your problems, and often get confused on the issues. They appear incompetent, angry and emotionally embroiled."

Anthony was subject to Segura's prejudicial abuse of discretion in 2022 upon entering his own home on August 5th with his two daughters upon returning home from a pool party, when being confronted by a an unknown "MMA fighter" who refused to leave Anthony's residence.

Anthony said," When I returned home, I was confronted by a threat from my ex-wife's new boyfriend, Shawn Stephens of Mesa Arizona. I had never met the man before and I had no idea who he was. I was not informed of his arrival. He was in my home at 10:00 PM, He refused to leave, made my kids feel unsafe, so ultimately, we left after the disagreement."

Anthony said that his ex-wife Corina Galvez and the interloper Shawn Stephens intentionally made a false report to police of Anthony being armed and dangerous, and action crazy. Anthony said, "Any reasonable person can deduce that if I was armed, I would not have left my own home and the video indicates I behaved civilly while maintaining boundaries."

Court transcripts indicate that Shawn Stephens, a "MMA Fighter" was asked to leave several times by Anthony's ex-wife Corina Galvez, but he refused. After Anthony drove away with the children, Corina Galvez called 911 and falsely reported that Anthony had threatening her with a hand-gun.

Mysteriously the case has been Sealed by Judge Kathleen Lewis of East San Diego Superior Courts. Judge Daniel Segura refuses to 'Unseal' the case that could expand the scope of the discovery process, aiding Anthony in his ability to obtain the facts in his case.

Fortunately, The Aug 5th interaction was captured with Ring ™ home security camera that contradicts Corina Galvez's false allegation. Falsely reporting a crime to Police is punishable up to five-years in prison, under Title 18 Sec 1001. Yet Judge Daniel Segura gave a 'wink' to perjury and harshly prosecuted Anthony for entering his own home, upon the grounds that Anthony had "no right" to demand that the stranger leave Anthony's home.

Anthony believes that Judge Daniel Segura is not looking at the facts. Anthony said, "The judge is looking at things critical to those facts."

After the initial verbal disagreement on August 5th 2022, Corina Galvez met with police officers, gave a verbal reported to the police stating, "I never saw a gun…" and three-days later on Aug 8th made a sworn declaration to Judge Segura stating, "He pointed a gun at my friend…" This act of perjury instantly created a DVTRO that restrained Anthony from his home, his children and cost him $210,000 in bail.

A month later, during a hearing with Judge Daniel Segura, on Sept 2nd, 2022, Corina Galvez testified "I never saw a gun" and "I never heard that."

Judge Daniel Segura made a finding against Anthony for "disturbing the peace" in Anthony's own home, and then Segura blamed Anthony for exposing the children a potential conflict with MMA fighter Stephens, of what Judge Daniel Segura said, "What could have happened" as the reasoning for issuing a two-year restraining order against Anthony and granting full-custody to his ex-wife, Corina Galvez of Norwalk California who has vanished with the children.

Anthony said he was leaving on a boat-trip for 30-days, and believes his ex-wife's jealously of that trip predicated the false allegations to prevent him from taking that trip. Anthony said, "Well, Segura had good information from her that I was planning on that 30-day trip, and not having any notice from her of a 'MMA Fighter' who was poised to camp-out in my home that night before the trip was concerning and completely inappropriate. It appears that Segura is in favor of exposing the children to cuckoldry and meretricious relationships, and that is contrary to the best interest of the child policy."

Anthony said he believes that the bankrupt state is looking for any reason whatsoever to inextricably intertwine good citizens into the corrupt court system, and that this legal endeavor has cost him nearly $1,000,000 in total expenses just trying to get to the truth.

Anthony said, "The price of justice is too high and abusive to the average citizen. An average Joe cannot afford justice, the system is broken and needs to change."

A movement of California Citizens are participating in a petition to remove Judge Daniel Segura from the bench. The Change.Org petition is available at: https://chng.it/kMKTTGLCR7

