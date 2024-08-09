California College of Ayurveda (CCA) merges with Hindu University of America (HUA)

Hindu University of America (HUA) and the California College of Ayurveda (CCA) are pleased to announce that they have merged. CCA will henceforth operate under the HUA umbrella.
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hindu University of America (HUA), based in Florida, and the California College of Ayurveda (CCA), based in California, are pleased to announce that they have merged. California College of Ayurveda will now operate under the university's umbrella. This merger, rooted in their shared values and mission, will expand HUA's offerings into the Ayurveda and Integrative Health domain and enable CCA to grow and reach its full potential.
Ayurveda is a traditional and holistic healthcare practice system that originated in India. Marc Halpern founded the California College of Ayurveda in 1995 with the vision of bringing Ayurveda to the United States to transform the consciousness and well-being of society. Over the past 29 years, he has nurtured the college and witnessed the profession's growth. "CCA began modestly by conducting a weekend program out of my remodeled garage and eventually became the most recognized college of Ayurveda outside of India. CCA's graduates have been at the forefront of the profession's development," added Dr. Halpern, remarking, "Our vision for this merger is to harmoniously blend the best of the East with the best of the West, ensuring a promising future for all, This is truly a remarkable development."
Dr. Jashvant Patel, Chairman of the Board of the Hindu University of America, stated, "As a medical doctor practicing Western medicine and surgery, I have often tried to incorporate alternative and complementary modes of treatment. This merger will enable us to focus on the benefits of integrative health, bringing scientific rigor and discipline to the development of this field. This is a monumental milestone for HUA, and I am very excited to be a part of this phase of growth and expansion. Ayurveda and Allopathic medicine need not be antagonistic to each other. They can be complementary. I foresee HUA and CCA making an important contribution to healthcare and humanity by expanding Ayurveda education and research."
Kalyan Viswanathan, President of the Hindu University of America, added, "The knowledge systems that originated in India have always prioritized the spiritual realm over the material realm. At HUA, it will be a priority for us to demonstrate the contemporary value of Ayurveda, harmonizing it with the practices of modern science, even as we explore the possibilities of holistic healthcare. The HUA family has grown considerably, and so have the opportunities in front of us. We wholeheartedly welcome the CCA community into the HUA family and to further advance the field."
Media Contact
Ankur Patel, Hindu University of America, 1 818-470-4019, [email protected], www.hua.edu
Marc Halpern, California College of Ayurveda, 1 530-277-1639, [email protected], www.ayurvedacollege.com
SOURCE Hindu University of America
Share this article