California College of Ayurveda (CCA) merges with Hindu University of America (HUA)

Kalyan Viswanathan, President of the Hindu University of America, said, "At HUA, it will be a priority for us to demonstrate the contemporary value of Ayurveda, harmonizing it with the practices of modern science, even as we explore the possibilities of holistic healthcare. Post this

Dr. Jashvant Patel, Chairman of the Board of the Hindu University of America, stated, "As a medical doctor practicing Western medicine and surgery, I have often tried to incorporate alternative and complementary modes of treatment. This merger will enable us to focus on the benefits of integrative health, bringing scientific rigor and discipline to the development of this field. This is a monumental milestone for HUA, and I am very excited to be a part of this phase of growth and expansion. Ayurveda and Allopathic medicine need not be antagonistic to each other. They can be complementary. I foresee HUA and CCA making an important contribution to healthcare and humanity by expanding Ayurveda education and research."

Kalyan Viswanathan, President of the Hindu University of America, added, "The knowledge systems that originated in India have always prioritized the spiritual realm over the material realm. At HUA, it will be a priority for us to demonstrate the contemporary value of Ayurveda, harmonizing it with the practices of modern science, even as we explore the possibilities of holistic healthcare. The HUA family has grown considerably, and so have the opportunities in front of us. We wholeheartedly welcome the CCA community into the HUA family and to further advance the field."

Media Contact

Ankur Patel, Hindu University of America, 1 818-470-4019, [email protected], www.hua.edu

Marc Halpern, California College of Ayurveda, 1 530-277-1639, [email protected], www.ayurvedacollege.com

SOURCE Hindu University of America