California Communities and Nature Thrive Together In New Season of PBS SoCal Environmental Series EARTH FOCUS on April 3 to Kick Off Robust Lineup of Earth Month Content

EARTH FOCUS Environmental Film Festival Returns in 2024 as Broadcast Event Every Saturday at 9pm During April on PBS SoCal Plus. New National PBS Earth Month Highlights Include AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal, Six-Part Series A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE FUTURE And CHANGING PLANET: CORAL SPECIAL

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PBS SoCal, Southern California's flagship PBS station, today announced a robust Earth Month lineup for April of 2024 including the return of a new season of the award-winning, locally-produced environmental series EARTH FOCUS. The fifth season of the acclaimed series presents fresh perspectives on how nature and communities throughout the state of California can thrive together as well as provides long-term ecological solutions in order to protect the natural world. The new season will usher in a month-long broadcasting lineup of over 30 series, specials and documentaries premiering throughout April that highlight environmental stewardship. EARTH FOCUS premieres with two back-to-back episodes starting Wed., April 3 at 7 p.m. PT on PBS SoCal and encores on Sun., April 7 at 8 p.m. PT on PBS SoCal Plus. Following the broadcast, each episode will stream at pbssocal.org/earthfocus and on the free PBS App.

The newest season of EARTH FOCUS takes an in-depth look into the relationships between California's wildlands and urban infrastructure with every episode including animated segments exploring historic themes. The new season kicks off with two back-to-back episodes following community leaders reimagining the Los Angeles River's role in its surrounding neighborhoods along its 51-mile stretch. Additional episodes explore the controversial history of Diablo Canyon's nuclear power plant, how human interference is jeopardizing beloved desert communities and finally, the role of people in the raven's recent attacks on the desert tortoise.

In 2024, PBS SoCal's EARTH FOCUS Environmental Film Festival (EFEFF) from presenting sponsor Edison International® will return for Southern California environmental film fans as a broadcast event every Saturday night in April starting Sat., April 6 at 9.pm. PT on PBS SoCal's broadcast channel PBS SoCal Plus. Featuring four films that inspire a better understanding of current environmental issues, the broadcast lineup for the Festival includes FASHION REIMAGINED (2023), TO WHICH WE BELONG (2022), EXPOSURE (2022) and ATOMIC HOPE (2022). Films will be available to stream on the free PBS App for the month of April, with an extended streaming window for PBS SoCal members with Passport.

PBS stations across the country are rolling out new content, continuing the network's commitment to the environment including the newest AMERICAN EXPERIENCE installment, "Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal" which recounts the event regarded as one of the largest public health and environmental crisis in U.S. history. When dozens of residents near Niagara Falls started noticing wildlife dying and experiencing abnormally high rates of cancer and birth defects, over 21,000 tons of hazardous chemicals were discovered in the small neighborhood. The two-hour special debuts on Mon., April 22 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal and encores Sat., April 27 at 11 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus.

Another highlight of Earth Month 2024 is A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE FUTURE which blends history, science and storytelling to expand the consequences of present-day decisions that have lasting implications. Futurist Ari Wallach hosts conversations with thinkers, scientists, developers and storytellers to adopt new potential outcomes and possibilities ensuring the planet's longevity. The six-part documentary series premieres Wed., April 3 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal and encores Sun., April 7 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus.

To conclude PBS SoCal's month-long lineup, CHANGING PLANET: Coral Special is the story of the seven-year project examining the issues facing the planet's most threatened ecosystems. Conservationist Dr. M. Sanjayan travels to the Maldives and the Florida Keys for an in-depth look at coral reefs and the interdisciplinary scientific techniques that could save them. Premieres Wed., April 24 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sun., April 28 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus.

Additionally, PBS SoCal has produced a new six-episode streaming series for PBS Digital Studios called STOP SAVING THE PLANET? based on the book by Jenny Price, that explores large systemic changes needed to tackle environmental crises effectively in order to "Start Changing the World." Hosted by wildlife ecologist and conservation scientist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, episodes will be available for streaming on PBSSoCal.org, YouTube.com/PBSTerra and on the free PBS App releasing weekly starting Thurs., March 28.

Additional digital resources at pbssocal.org/earthfocus for Earth Month include a regional map of the Los Angeles River featuring new and archived editorial content from the past 10-15 years. Plus, original content ranging from Indigenous land management to environmental justice will also be available on the PBS SoCal website as well as social media platforms and YouTube.

Select content slated to air during Earth Month is listed as follows (*schedule subject to change):

INDEPENDENT LENS: "A Thousand Pines" – Mon., April 1 at 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal – New!

Over a grueling eight months, a crew of Oaxacan guest workers plant trees across America. This intimate portrait shows how hard it is to balance the physical demands of reforestation and extreme isolation while staying connected to family back home.

THE WEST IS BURNING – Mon., April 1 at 11 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Examine the state of forests in the western U.S. and the catastrophic fires plaguing them.

EARTH FOCUS: "Reimagining the Los Angeles River" – Wed., April 3 at 7 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sun., April 7 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

The L.A River is reimagined through explorations of history, hydrology, and architecture. Designs by local visionaries hope to transform the channel in new ways that benefit both the environment and people. But some residents along the river wonder if these changes will bring more harm than good to their communities.

EARTH FOCUS: "Transforming the Los Angeles River" – Wed., April 3 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sun., April 7 at 8:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

A transformed L.A. River is envisioned by the communities that live at its edge. In the process, residents also must reconcile with the river channel's past. From artists in Elysian Valley to store owners in Chinatown to Indigenous leaders, these communities are working to ensure everyone is included in new plans for the river's 51 miles.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE FUTURE: "Beyond the Now" – Wed., April 3 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sun., April 7 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

Join Ari Wallach on his journey to seek the individuals and ideas that can shape a better, more sustainable future that each generation can build upon. Part one of six.

HUMAN FOOTPRINT: "Strangers In Paradise" – Wed., April 3 at 11 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Host, biologist and Princeton University professor Dr. Shane Campbell-Staton hosts an in-depth look into the invasive species reshaping the world's ecosystems.

10 DAYS IN WATTS: "Legacy" – Thurs., April 4 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sat., April 6 at 10:45 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus

MudTown Farms, an urban garden twelve years in the making, is ten days from opening in the Los Angeles community of Watts. Tim Watkins, President of the Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC), shares his vision of a family's dedication to their beloved community.

10 DAYS IN WATTS: "We Are Taught to Survive" – Thurs., April 4 at 8:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sat., April 13 at 10:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus

A week from opening, the farm faces challenges, deadlines, and cost overruns, but Tim Watkins and the team press on. We also meet several community leaders, including Janine Watkins, speaking about their varied experiences growing up in the Watts community, the influence of Black History, the need for Latino voices and a common thread shared between them embodied by the acronym for Watts: "We Are Taught To Survive."

10 DAYS IN WATTS: "Watts Pride" – Thurs., April 4 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sat., April 20 at 10:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus

Perspectives are shared from local residents and community leaders that include Michael Krikorian, a renowned journalist who has covered Watts for decades and Johanna Rodriguez, a Watts resident on the Mayor's task force. The episode also features poet Oshea Luga at the Watts Coffee House, a renowned arts community center in the heart of Watts.

10 DAYS IN WATTS: "A Garden Grows in Watts" – Thurs., April 4 at 9:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal

MudTown Farms opens after twelve years and the community comes out to celebrate. For Tim Watkins and family, a new day begins, and the torch is passed from father to son. The community provides feedback on the urban garden's opening, including perspectives from a pastor, an 18-year-old double amputee headed to college, and a crisis intervention specialist.

THE GREEN PLANET: "Tropical Worlds" – Thurs., April 4 at 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Sir David Attenborough takes a plant's-eye view of life in a rainforest, a world of stunning beauty but also fierce competition. New film techniques allow viewers to enter their magical world as never before.

FASHION REIMAGINED – Sat., April 6 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – EFEFF

Fashion designer Amy Powney is a rising star in the London fashion scene. When she wins the coveted Vogue award for the Best Young Designer of the Year that comes with a cash prize, she decides to use the money to create a sustainable fashion line from field to finished garment and transform her entire business. Amy soon becomes a catalyst for societal change in the fashion industry.

EARTH FOCUS: "The Tortoise, the Raven and Us" – Wed., April 10 at 7 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sun., April 14 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

Ravens threaten Mojave Desert tortoises, and solutions call on shifts in human behavior. While they are one of the smartest birds in the world, their success can pose an existential threat to other wildlife. Scientists and community members work to provide solutions to this increasing environmental problem, which are revealing deep insights into humanity in the process.

EARTH FOCUS: "Loving Joshua Tree" – Wed., April 10 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sun., April 14 at 8:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

Love for Joshua Tree endangers the local life—both people and ecosystems. The allure of the high desert has drawn generations to the region, from socialites of the early 20th century to social media users today. Amid a boom of tourism and short-term rentals, conservationists and locals hope this love for Joshua Tree can be practiced more sustainably for everyone—and everything—that calls it home.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE FUTURE: "Chaos & Complexity" – Wed., April 10 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sun., April 14 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

Host Ari Wallach explores key moments of tremendous change throughout history. Part two of six.

TO WHICH WE BELONG – Sat., April 13 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – EFEFF

A community of farmers, ranchers, and scientists have found a way to mitigate climate change while increasing and improving agricultural production.

SWITCH ON: "Developing on Coal" – Sun., April 14 at 6 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus

Dr. Scott Tinker travels to Vietnam to see the benefits and challenges of developing on coal.

SWITCH ON: "Hydropower in Africa" – Sun., April 14 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus

Join Dr. Scott Tinker in Ethiopia, at the construction site of Africa's largest dam, to understand the key issues of building hydro here and across the developing world.

PLANET CALIFORNIA: "Rivers of Gold" – Mon., April 15 at 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal

California's wildlife adjusts to a world where drought, dams and fire pose dire threats to an ecosystem connected by rivers on land, in the air and in the sea.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: "Flood in the Desert" – Tues., April 16 at 11 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Explore the 1928 dam collapse, the second deadliest disaster in California history.

EARTH FOCUS: "Diablo Canyon: California's Last Nuclear Power Plant" – Wed., April 17 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sun., April 21 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

Diablo Canyon ignites conversations about nuclear power in the state's energy future. Challenged by extreme weather events and eyeing clean energy goals, California reversed its decision to close its last nuclear power plant. This is a set-back for anti-nuclear activists, welcome news for climate activists, and a minor detour in the YTT Northern Chumash's journey to reclaim their ancestral lands.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE FUTURE: "Once Upon a Time" – Wed., April 17 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sun., April 21 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

Host Ari Wallach explores the fundamental role storytelling plays in human imagination and creativity. Part three of six.

EXPOSURE – Sat., April 20 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – EFEFF

As the Arctic polar ice cap melts, journeys to the North Pole have become increasingly dangerous. However, an expedition of women from the West and the Middle East uses skis and hauls sledges toward true north despite the risk to reach climate change ground zero: The North Pole.

WE ARE ALL PLASTIC PEOPLE NOW – Sun., April 21 at 5 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

Introduced by actor and environmentalist Ted Danson, the special investigates the hidden story of plastic and its effects on human health.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: "Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal" – Mon., April 22 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sat., April 27 at 10:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

Revisit the story of the 1970s Love Canal disaster, one of the most notorious environmental and public health disasters in U.S. history. The battle for justice, led mostly by women, created the basis for the landmark federal Superfund program.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: "Surviving the Dust Bowl" – Mon., April 22 at 11 p.m. on PBS SoCal

The remarkable story of the determined people who clung to their homes and way of life, enduring drought, dust, disease — even death — for nearly a decade.

CHANGING PLANET: "Coral Special" – Wed., April 24 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sun., April 28 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

Join conservation scientist Dr. M. Sanjayan for a global environmental health check of seven of Earth's bellwether biomes. From the Arctic to the Amazon, these vulnerable habitats are changing, revealing surprising animal behaviors as species adapt.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE FUTURE: "Human" – Wed., April 24 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sun., April 28 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

Host Ari Wallach investigates human emotions of empathy and compassion during a time of rising artificial intelligence technologies. Part four of six.

ATOMIC HOPE – Sat., April 27 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – EFEFF

Explore the movement of global activists who believe nuclear power is humanity's best hope to fight climate change.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE FUTURE: "Together" – Wed., May 1 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sun., May 5 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

Host Ari Wallach examines humans' unique capacity for cooperation and its impact on broader communities and societies. Part five of six.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE FUTURE: "Tomorrows" – Wed., May 8 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal and Sun., May 12 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal Plus – New!

Host Ari Wallach examines the concept of climate change and the future. Part six of six.

For more information, follow us on social at @pbssocal

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

EARTH FOCUS is supported by generous institutional funders.

About PBS SoCal

PBS SoCal uses the power of public media for good, strengthening the civic fabric of Southern California and providing our community with an essential connection to a wider world. As a local, donor/member-supported non-profit organization, PBS SoCal programming is available to viewers on all key streaming platforms via the free PBS App and PBS KIDS App as well as over-the-air, via seven channels — including 2 primary broadcast channels, PBS SoCal and PBS SoCal Plus. With a commitment to make content available anytime and anywhere for free, PBS SoCal reaches nearly 19M viewers in the region with programming that reflects the diversity of Southern California and showcases the full schedule of beloved and trusted PBS content spanning Education, News, Environment and Arts & Culture. PBS SoCal also sparks the sharing of ideas at in-person cultural events and community conversations as well as prepares children for kindergarten and beyond by bringing bilingual, hands-on learning experiences to the community for free.

Media Contact

Chelsea Grosbeck, PBS SoCal, 7472015202, [email protected], pbssocal.org

SOURCE PBS SoCal