California Council on Problem Gambling Launches New Website, Centralizing Information about Self-Exclusion Programs in California

"We are excited to launch this website, making it easier for individuals who want to exclude themselves from casinos in California," said CCPG Executive Director, Robert Jacobson. "This will be an invaluable resource for individuals struggling with gambling problems and seeking help."

Gambling addiction can have devastating consequences on individuals and their families. It is essential to address this issue with effective prevention and treatment programs. CCPG is committed to providing education, prevention, and treatment services for problem gambling in California. They offer a variety of programs, including a 24/7/365 helpline, free counseling services, and self-help groups.

"We want to raise awareness of the harmful consequences of gambling addiction and the importance of seeking help if you or a loved one is struggling with this disease," said Mr. Jacobson. "We have programs available in California, at NO COST TO YOU, that have helped thousands of individuals overcome their gambling problems and rebuild their lives."

CCPG also congratulates Yaamava' Resort and Casino and Pechanga Resort and Casino for earning their annual responsible gaming certifications. These casinos have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to responsible gaming practices, including providing resources to prevent problem gambling and promoting responsible gaming behaviors.

"We are pleased to congratulate Yaamava' Resort and Casino and Pechanga Resort and Casino for their dedication to responsible gaming practices," Mr. Jacobson said. "Their efforts are an important step in the promotion of responsible gaming behaviors and protecting individuals from the harms of problem gambling."

CCPG would also like to express its gratitude to its major supporters, including The Barona Band of Mission Indians, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the United Auburn Indian Community, and Wilton Rancheria. These organizations have played a vital role in supporting CCPG's mission to provide education, prevention, and treatment services for problem gambling in California.

For more information about the California Council on Problem Gambling and its programs, visit www.calpg.org.

