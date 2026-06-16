California Courts Transition to New Traffic Forms TRL-205 and TRL-220 -- Driver Rights Remain Unchanged

"We want motorists to know that nothing about the Trial by Written Declaration process has been taken away" Post this

TR-205 (Request for Trial by Written Declaration) has been renamed TRL-205

TR-220 (Request for New Trial / Trial de Novo) has been renamed TRL-220



The update is intended to improve organization within the Judicial Council's form system and does not represent a change to California traffic law.

No Changes to Trial by Written Declaration or Trial de Novo Rights

GetDismissed emphasizes that the renumbering of these forms has not altered any rights available under California law.

"There has been no change to Vehicle Code §40902, no amendment to California Rules of Court Rule 4.210, and no elimination of the Trial de Novo process," said a spokesperson for GetDismissed. "Drivers who receive an unfavorable Trial by Written Declaration decision still have the right to request a new in-person trial by filing Form TRL-220 within 20 days of the mailing date shown on the court's decision."

The company notes that several misconceptions have surfaced during the statewide transition, leading some court personnel and drivers to mistakenly believe that the legal process has changed.

Confusion During Court Retraining

As courts update internal systems, websites, kiosks, and printed materials, some clerks have reportedly confused the new form numbers with substantive procedural changes.

GetDismissed has observed instances of this misunderstanding in multiple counties, including:

Sacramento County

Riverside County

San Bernardino County

Fresno County



According to the company, the confusion stems from clerks conflating two separate issues:

Administrative form renumbering (TR-205 to TRL-205 and TR-220 to TRL-220)

Legal procedures and rights established by California law

Only the form numbers have changed. The underlying legal procedures remain exactly the same.

Courts Expected to Accept Both Forms During Transition

California courts routinely allow a transition period whenever the Judicial Council updates or renumbers mandatory statewide forms.

Historically, courts continue accepting prior versions for extended periods because:

Court systems require time to update forms and software

Staff retraining occurs gradually

Court websites may not update simultaneously

Existing printed forms remain in circulation

Self-represented litigants often rely on previously downloaded versions

As a result, both TR-205 and TRL-205 are expected to be accepted during the transition period.

While the Judicial Council does not publish a specific statewide cutoff date, historical practice suggests that prior versions are commonly accepted for approximately six to eighteen months after a renumbering, and sometimes longer.

For most California courts, both versions are expected to remain acceptable throughout the transition period as long as the filing substantially complies with the required information.

What California Drivers Should Know

GetDismissed advises motorists that the following remain true today:

Trial by Written Declaration remains available under Vehicle Code §40902.

Trial de Novo remains available if requested within the statutory deadline.

Rule of Court 4.210 remains unchanged.

TRL-205 serves the same purpose as TR-205.

TRL-220 serves the same purpose as TR-220.

The renumbering does not reduce or eliminate any legal rights.

Drivers who encounter confusion regarding the new form numbers should understand that the Judicial Council's update affects only the labels assigned to the forms—not the legal procedures themselves.

GetDismissed Continues Supporting Drivers Through the Transition

GetDismissed, a California-based service that helps drivers contest traffic citations through Trial by Written Declaration, has announced that it will continue supporting both form versions during the transition.

The company is currently implementing the new TRL-series forms while also educating drivers about their continuing rights under California law.

"We want motorists to know that nothing about the Trial by Written Declaration process has been taken away," the company stated. "Whether a court references TR-205 or TRL-205, the legal process remains the same, and drivers still retain the right to request a Trial de Novo through TRL-220 if necessary."

For additional information about Trial by Written Declaration, California traffic tickets, and the court form transition, visit GetDismissed.com.

About GetDismissed

GetDismissed helps California drivers contest eligible traffic tickets through the Trial by Written Declaration process authorized under California Vehicle Code §40902. The company provides guidance, documentation assistance, and educational resources designed to help motorists navigate the traffic court system while preserving their legal rights.

Media Contact

Steven F. Miller, GETDISMISSED, 1 (800) 580-3769, [email protected], https://getdismissed.com/

SOURCE GETDISMISSED