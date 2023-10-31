California Custom Greenhouse Company, System USA, Inc., Signs Contract for ClearVue Solar Glazing System

We are very excited to work on our first ClearVuePV greenhouse project. We have full confidence we will achieve robust energy generation and efficiency with ClearVue's greenhouse glass solutions." Peter Fryn, President, System USA Post this

This project will utilize ClearVue's innovative single pane glazing laminate developed by ClearVue in conjunction with research partner D2Solar.

"Greenhouses have been an integral part of our strategy from day one as we understood the growing global need for renewable energy solutions for sustainable agriculture. We are thrilled to work in partnership with System USA, a company setting the modern global standard for excellence in efficient greenhouse facilities. We look forward to an ongoing relationship with System USA as we progress discussions for them to become a U.S. distributor for ClearVue," says Martin Deil, Global CEO, ClearVue Technologies.

"The increasing demand for renewable energy in agriculture is bolstered by government incentives including the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act as well as a consumer push for sustainability. ClearVue and System USA are excited to deliver our solutions to the agricultural sector," continues Deil.

The California project builds on the considerable success ClearVue has had with previous solar greenhouse projects, including the Murdoch University R&D Greenhouse in Perth, operational since 2021, as well as the greenhouse constructed at Sendai Ignis resort in Japan by ClearVue licensee Tomita Technologies.

"We are very excited to work on our first ClearVuePV greenhouse project. Having closely evaluated this technology, we're particularly pleased with the recent advancements that have made it exceptionally appealing. We have full confidence we will achieve robust energy generation and efficiency with ClearVue's greenhouse glass solutions," says Peter Fryn, President, System USA.

This agreement marks a significant step in ClearVue's mission to revolutionize sustainable agriculture and contribute to a cleaner, greener future. This announcement follows several significant milestones for ClearVue, including the co-development agreement for single-glazing and double-glazed IGUs with D2Solar, the demonstration of mass-scale manufacturing, and the company's inclusion of greenhouse solutions as one of its priorities to achieve short- and long-term revenue growth.

To learn more about ClearVuePV Clear Solar Glazing and Solar FaGade solutions visit https://www.clearvuepv.com/.

ClearVue Technologies Limited

Executive | Martin Deil | [email protected] | +61 8 9220 9020

Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | [email protected] | +1 425-442-1301

Business Inquiries | Clifton Smyth | [email protected] | +44 756 876 8947

ABOUT CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV) is an Australian technology company that operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BPIV) sector which involves the integration of solar technology into building surfaces, specifically glass and building faGades, to provide renewable energy. ClearVue has developed advanced glass technology that aims to preserve glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics whilst generating electricity.

ClearVue's electricity generating glazing technology is strategically positioned to complement, and make more compelling, the increased use of energy-efficient windows now being regulated in response to global climate change and energy efficiency goals.

Solar PV cells are incorporated around the edges of an Insulated Glass Unit (IGU) used in windows and the lamination interlayer between the glass in the IGU incorporates ClearVue's patented proprietary nano and micro particles, as well as its spectrally selective coating on the rear external surface of the IGU.

ClearVue's window technology has an application for use in the building and construction and agricultural industries (amongst others).

ClearVue has worked closely with leading experts from the Electron Science Research Institute, Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Perth, Western Australia to develop the technology.

To learn more please visit: https://www.clearvuepv.com/.

ABOUT SYSTEM USA, INC.

Greenhouse System USA, Inc. of Watsonville, California (System USA) , was founded in 1981, and since then set the standard for excellence in modern, complete and efficient greenhouse facilities. The company works in close cooperation with well-known Dutch greenhouse manufacturer Ammerlan Construction B.V. in Horst, Netherlands, to design and construct a range of glass, acrylic, and polycarbonate custom greenhouses in both standard and custom sizes. While their primary market is large growers, they also offer smaller greenhouses for family growers.

System USA is known for manufacturing the popular BKT rack and pinion system and specializes in double-glazed polycarbonate, acrylic sheets, and low-iron tempered glass solutions. The company also provides their clients with skilled builders' support to securely mount pre-fabricated construction and glazing systems.

To learn more please visit: https://www.systemusa.com/.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this release, particularly those regarding possible or assumed future performance, revenue, costs, dividends, production levels or rates, prices, or potential growth of ClearVue Technologies Limited, are, or may be, forward looking statements. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors.

