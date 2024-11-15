California Dental Group Spreads Sweet Support to Troops with Halloween Candy Buy Back Program

California Dental Group's Bellflower office joined in this year's Halloween Candy Buy Back Program, offering a thoughtful way to reduce sugary treats while bringing a taste of home to U.S. troops serving overseas. In the program, families were invited to trade excess Halloween candy for cash, with donations sent directly to troops through Troopathon.

BELLFLOWER, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bellflower office collected an impressive 96 pounds of candy, all of which has been donated to Troopathon to include in care packages sent to our brave men and women stationed abroad.

"This initiative is a win-win for families and a meaningful way to give back to those serving our country," said Dr. Kamran Sahabi, founder of California Dental Group. "Parents can lighten the candy load, children earn a reward, and together, we show our appreciation for our troops."