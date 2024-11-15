California Dental Group Spreads Sweet Support to Troops with Halloween Candy Buy Back Program

California Dental Group's Bellflower office joined in this year's Halloween Candy Buy Back Program, offering a thoughtful way to reduce sugary treats while bringing a taste of home to U.S. troops serving overseas. In the program, families were invited to trade excess Halloween candy for cash, with donations sent directly to troops through Troopathon.
BELLFLOWER, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bellflower office collected an impressive 96 pounds of candy, all of which has been donated to Troopathon to include in care packages sent to our brave men and women stationed abroad.
"This initiative is a win-win for families and a meaningful way to give back to those serving our country," said Dr. Kamran Sahabi, founder of California Dental Group. "Parents can lighten the candy load, children earn a reward, and together, we show our appreciation for our troops."
From November 4th to November 7th, families brought in leftover Halloween treats to California Dental Group in Bellflower. Each donation was weighed, with participants receiving $1 per pound of candy, along with cookies and goodie bags filled with dental essentials.
"Our community's enthusiasm was heartwarming," said Kathia Rodas, Marketing and PR Representative at California Dental Group. "With each donation, we're not only encouraging healthier habits but also sending a bit of comfort to our troops during the holidays."
Dr. Sahabi, a longtime advocate of dental health, also noted the importance of reducing sugar intake, especially during the holiday season. "By participating in the Halloween Candy Buy Back Program, we're helping parents support better dental health while making a positive community impact. We look forward to continuing this tradition."
About California Dental Group
California Dental Group serves communities throughout Southern California with locations in Bellflower, Gardena, Glendale, Los Angeles, North Hollywood, Riverside, South Gate, and Whittier. The practice offers a wide range of dental services, including cosmetic, implant, emergency, and general dentistry. For more information, please call 888-688-0001 or visit www.cadentalgroup.com.
