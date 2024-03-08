California Dreaming: LB Capital Partners with Lee's Heating and Air

This news follows the opening of LB Capital's state of the art headquarters, which features an expansive training center that serves as a hub for the other LB Capital family of companies such as Shock I.T. Support, Network Drops, Cabling Drops, Munz Roofing and Siding, Dilling Heating & Cooling, Titan Pro Technologies, Frosty Desert Heating & Air, as well as LB Capital Real Estate ventures.

BRISTIOL, Pa., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LB Capital is excited to announce its new roofing partnership with Lee's Heating and Air, a premier home services company serving the Central and Northern California areas in and around Fresno and Sacramento.

Currently, Lee's has locations in Clovis, Folsom, Fresno, Hanford, Loomis, Madera, Sacramento, and Visalia, California. The partnership has allowed Lee's to form a new roofing division of the company, to add to its HVAC and plumbing services.

Lee's, with its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, is the ideal partner for LB Capital. Together, they aim to provide customers with the best possible roofing solutions backed by reliable financing options. This will enable Lee's Roofing to offer its customers a seamless experience, ensuring that their roofing projects are completed efficiently and affordably.

This new partnership enhances the ever-growing portfolio of LB Capital, which now has roofing companies based on both coasts. By joining forces with Lee's Roofing, LB Capital expands its reach into Central and Northern California.

"You know my motto, LFGrow," LB Capital Founder Lance Bachmann said. "This is a great partnership. We have been able to grow and scale our roofing business in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and have posted record numbers every month over the last year. We had Lee's fly to Bristol this week to start the first training class at our new state of the art headquarters.

"It's a great time for both companies. Let's keep it rolling through 2024. It's time to grow!."

Lee's Roofing is equally excited about the partnership.

"This is a very good strategic partnership for us," Lee's President Tom Howard said. "Lee's has been serving the Fresno and Sacramento areas since the early 1980s, and this move will allow the company to continue to grow and scale in new directions. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen our position in the market and enhance our ability to serve our customers."

This news follows the opening of LB Capital's state of the art headquarters, which features an expansive training center that serves as a hub for the other LB Capital family of companies such as Shock I.T. Support, Network Drops, Cabling Drops, Munz Roofing and Siding, Dilling Heating & Cooling, Titan Pro Technologies, Frosty Desert Heating & Air, as well as LB Capital Real Estate ventures.

About LB Capital

LB Capital specializes in empowering smaller companies in industries like technology, real estate, roofing, and HVAC, guiding them towards profitability and strategic growth that positions them for successful future acquisitions by private equity firms.

LB Capital is driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation. With a relentless pursuit of perfection and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, LB Capital is focused on empowering smaller companies within sectors such as technology, real estate, roofing, and HVAC. We guide them towards profitability and strategic expansion, setting the stage for potential acquisitions by private equity firms in the future.

Boost your business's profitability with LB Capital. With multiple success stories, LB Capital offers expert services for achieving your financial goals. Whether you aim to scale, sell, or secure investors, let LB Capital create your ideal strategy for your roofing and siding company. Gain access to venture capitalists, direct funds, and more, all while building a robust plan for lasting success.

Join forces with LB Capital today to drive your business to new heights.

Media Contact

Sean Miller, LB Capital, 1 6096498502, [email protected], https://lbachmanncapital.com

SOURCE LB Capital