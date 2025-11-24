California Energy Commission Awards Anthro Energy $5.5 Million PowerForward Grant to Establish Advanced Electrolyte and Battery Cell Production in California

Alameda, CA Facility to Produce Over 100MWh of Advanced Electrolytes and 10 MWh Li-ion Battery Cells Annually for Consumer Electronics, Defense, Zero-Emission Vehicles, and Beyond

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a major step toward strengthening California's clean energy manufacturing base, CALSTART and the California Energy Commission (CEC) have awarded Anthro Energy a $5.5 Million PowerForward: ZEV Battery Manufacturing Grant to establish the domestic production of advanced electrolytes and lithium-ion battery cells. The funding will support Anthro's California Production of Advanced Batteries for Zero Emission Vehicles (CPAB-ZEV) project, delivering state-of-the-art battery manufacturing capabilities to Alameda, California by 2026.

Announced on April 5, 2024, the competitive PowerForward program will provide $35 Million available to expand the growth of in-state manufacturing for batteries and related components that support the transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). Anthro Energy's CPAB-ZEV project will transform its current Alameda headquarters to support its next phase of growth to scale production capacity to over 100 MWh of Anthro Proteus™ electrolyte and over 10MWh of li-ion battery cells annually for applications ranging from consumer electronics, defense, ZEVs, and beyond.

"The PowerForward grant empowers Anthro Energy to turn our vision for advanced battery manufacturing into reality here in California," said David Mackanic, CEO & Founder, Anthro Energy. "Through the CPAB-ZEV project, we will continue to establish domestic production of our injectable phase change electrolytes and high-performance lithium-ion battery cells, creating skilled jobs in Alameda and delivering technology that makes zero-emission vehicles safer, more efficient, and more accessible. This is a critical step toward building a resilient U.S. battery supply chain and revolutionizing the energy storage industry."

At full operation, the CPAB-ZEV facility will provide significant economic benefits to Alameda, creating high-quality jobs and reinforcing the state's leadership in clean energy technology. The project supports California's broader climate and transportation objectives, accelerating the shift to clean, sustainable mobility.

Anthro Energy announced its new Alameda Headquarters on August 25, 2025.

Anthro Energy is a next-generation battery technology company pioneering advanced polymer electrolytes that enhance the performance, safety, and flexibility of lithium-ion batteries. Spun out of Stanford University, the company's proprietary Anthro Proteus™ platform is driving innovation across consumer electronics, transportation, defense, and other sectors. Headquartered in Alameda, California, Anthro Energy is committed to building a safer, more sustainable energy future through breakthrough materials science.

