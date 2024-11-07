California Fish Grill Salutes Veterans and Active-Duty Military with Free Taco and Soft Drink on Veterans Day

On November 11, 2024, California Fish Grill offers a complimentary taco and soft drink to veterans and active-duty military personnel.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Fish Grill, the popular restaurant destination for 100% sustainable seafood, is proud to announce a heartfelt initiative to honor our nation's veterans. On Veterans Day, November 11, 2024, California Fish Grill will be offering a complimentary taco and soft drink to veterans and active-duty military personnel as a token of appreciation for their service. This no-purchase necessary special offer is valid at all 58 California Fish Grill locations across Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose from a variety of tacos, including Battered Fish, Breaded Shrimp, Cajun Shrimp, Cajun Salmon, Cajun Fish and Grilled Chicken. Additionally, they can select either a soft drink from the self-service fountain or fresh-brewed iced tea to complement their meal. The value of this offer is up to $8.

To redeem this offer, guests must present a unique one-time redemption code, available via email upon registration, along with proof of military service or by visiting in uniform. This offer is valid for in-restaurant orders only on November 11, 2024. Veterans and active-duty military personnel can obtain their redemption code by signing up here: https://bit.ly/4frLgnQ

"We hold deep respect for the commitment and sacrifices of our veterans and active-duty military members. Offering them a meal on Veterans Day is our way of showing appreciation for their invaluable service to our country," said Mark Hardison, Chief Marketing Officer at California Fish Grill. "It's a small gesture, but one that comes from our entire team's gratitude."

California Fish Grill, a growing brand synonymous with sustainability and responsible seafood practices, is extending this gesture as a way of expressing their gratitude to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. military.

California Fish Grill's commitment to sustainability has earned the support of Seafood Watch, a leading advocate for responsible seafood practices. By aligning with fisheries that share this commitment and actively monitoring their progress, California Fish Grill demonstrates its dedication to being a catalyst for positive change in the seafood industry.

About California Fish Grill

With more than 55 locations in the West and counting, California Fish Grill is the fast casual leader in 100% sustainable seafood and the perfect destination for seafood lovers who appreciate great taste, value and a welcoming environment. Offering an array of sustainably sourced seafood varieties including Atlantic Salmon, Branzino, wild-caught Mahi Mahi, and classics like Fish and Chips, California Fish Grill prepares each dish to order using fresh ingredients and a wide variety of flavorful sauces. California Fish Grill invites guests to join the brand on an inspiring journey towards sustainable seafood practice, knowing that your choice supports positive change in the seafood industry.

For more information about California Fish Grill, please visit our website and social media channels.

