California Governor Newsom Signs AB 1103 to Accelerate Psychedelic Research for Veterans and Mental Health Innovation

AB 1103 will accelerate the research needed to transform care, not just for veterans but for all Californians affected by trauma, addiction, and depression.

By modernizing outdated procedures that delayed the start of federally-authorized studies in California by up to 60 days, AB 1103 ensures that researchers at California's world-class institutions of higher learning–which collectively serve as a national hub for the clinical research of psychedelics–can commence their research weeks earlier than they previously could. This research includes several studies exploring novel treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), treatment-resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorder, opioid and substance use disorders, and other mental health conditions driving the veteran suicide crisis in our nation.

U.S. veterans are twice as likely to die by suicide as other Americans, with no fewer than 17 and as many as 44 veterans lost to suicide every day. That figure exceeds the average number of daily U.S. casualties during active military conflicts in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan combined.

"This is a pivotal moment for science, for mental health, and for every veteran who has waited too long for better treatment options," said Amber Capone, Co-Founder and CEO of VETS. "AB 1103 will accelerate the research needed to transform care, not just for veterans but for all Californians affected by trauma, addiction, and depression. We extend our deep gratitude to the California legislature's bipartisan support of this bill and to Governor Newsom for his leadership."

Established by the California Legislature in 1968, the Research Advisory Panel of California (RAP-C) has been playing a vital role in overseeing and approving studies involving psychedelics, cannabis and other Schedule I controlled substances, well before Congress established the federal authorization process for controlled substance research. However, the enforcement of outdated statutory requirements and bi-monthly voting schedules have caused significant delays, slowing the launch of clinical trials and driving research funding and talent out of the state.

AB 1103 addresses these challenges through three key provisions:

Extends RAP-C's exemption from the Bagley-Keene Open Meetings Act (established through AB 2841, an earlier CA bill spearheaded by VETS champion and former Assemblymember Marie Waldron) through 2028, allowing confidential, candid peer review of sensitive scientific materials and preventing the kind of year-long standstill that previously delayed over 60 clinical research projects.

Authorizes expedited review by deputized panel members for qualified research applications that meet strict federal and institutional safeguards, eliminating unnecessary delays without compromising safety or oversight.

Exempts substance use disorder studies that do not administer Schedule I or II substances from panel review, allowing RAP-C to concentrate on trials that require its expertise.

California is home to 1.6 million veterans, the third-largest veteran population in the country. Veterans have played a central role in advocating for psychedelic research, bringing urgency, lived experience, and credibility to a conversation once considered politically untouchable.

The passage of AB 1103 reflects years of work by veteran-led organizations, researchers, and lawmakers who believe that healing should not be delayed by outdated procedures.

"After 13 years as a Navy SEAL and multiple deployments, I tried every conventional therapy available—none worked for me," said Marcus Capone, Co-Founder and Chair of VETS. "Ibogaine gave me my life back. With AB 1103, California is leading—empowering researchers to advance rigorous studies with the urgency this work warrants. This is a thoughtful, life-affirming step, and we applaud the state for moving it forward."

"I am grateful for the leadership of Governor Newsom and the bipartisan action of the legislature in taking a strong step forward to help our veterans," said Nathan Fletcher, a VETS grant recipient, Marine Corps combat veteran, former California state legislator, and current Senior Advisor to VETS who joined Marcus and Amber Capone at the signing. "I have seen the transformative power of these treatments in my own life and in those of my brother and look forward to further action to help open the doors of controlled, clinical access to other veterans."

The passage of AB 1103 signals that a national movement is gaining momentum. VETS, along with the Navy SEAL Foundation, Green Beret Foundation, and Wounded Warrior Project, are founding members of the Veteran Alliance for Leadership, Outreach, and Recovery (VALOR)—a nonpartisan coalition committed to transforming mental health policy for veterans through evidence-based, veteran-led advocacy.

Through VALOR, veteran organizations are advocating at the federal level to expand access to psychedelic research, build bipartisan support, and accelerate access to healing for those who served.

"The Navy SEAL Foundation is honored to support AB 1103 and the leadership of VETS in driving this important reform," said Robin King, CEO of Navy SEAL Foundation. "By modernizing the research process and enabling timely, federally-authorized studies, California is setting a national example for how to responsibly accelerate innovation in mental health care. This collaboration between lawmakers, researchers, and the veteran community reflects the shared commitment to delivering real solutions for those who have borne the burden of service."

"The passage of AB 1103 reflects what's possible when veterans are invited to join the conversation on solutions that matter most to our community," said Charlie Iacono, President and CEO of the Green Beret Foundation. "By removing unnecessary barriers to critical research, California is helping accelerate innovation that may transform how we treat and support the veteran community moving forward. The Green Beret Foundation is proud to stand alongside VETS, the Navy SEAL Foundation, and Wounded Warrior Project through the VALOR Coalition as we continue to advocate for policies that save lives and strengthen our nation's heroes."

AB 1103 received support from a diverse coalition of veteran, medical, scientific, and public policy organizations, including The American Legion, the Navy SEAL Foundation, the California Medical Association, the City and County of San Francisco, the Consortium for Urgently-needed Research in California (CURC), Drug Policy Alliance, and California NORML.

About Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS)

Founded in 2019 by Amber and Marcus Capone, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a nonprofit dedicated to ending the veteran suicide epidemic through resources, research, and advocacy. The organization funds access to psychedelic-assisted therapies for veterans abroad, supports leading scientific research, and advocates for evidence-based policy reform. To date, VETS has provided more than 1,200 Foundational Healing Grants to veterans and their families.

