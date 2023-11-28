California Grown Names Red Door Interactive its Marketing Agency Partner

"California Grown's agricultural products are the most sought-after in the world," said Erika Werner, chief growth officer at Red Door Interactive. "We're excited for the opportunity to increase awareness of California's truly great products." Post this

This partnership highlights Red Door Interactive's 20+ years helping brands craft meaningful relationships across a variety of sectors, including consumer packaged goods, retail, healthcare, higher education, sporting goods and more.

"The agricultural and food industries contribute substantially to the nation's economy and employment," said Cherie Watte, executive director at California Grown. "We're thrilled to partner with Red Door Interactive to deepen the connection between consumers and the farmers and producers who bring delicious produce to our tables."

Launched in 2001, California Grown was established by a collection of forward-thinking farmers, ranchers and agricultural marketers as a way to harness the pride many Californian's felt towards products grown in the Golden State. Today, California stands as a leader in both agricultural output and environmentally conscious practices, supplying more than 50% of produce in the United States, over 80% of U.S. wine, and ranking first in sustainable dairy production.

To learn more about Red Door Interactive, please visit www.reddoor.biz. To learn more about California Grown, visit www.californiagrown.org.

About Red Door Interactive

Red Door Interactive is a full-funnel marketing agency delivering end-to-end solutions to help enterprise brands breakthrough creatively and grow market share. By fusing brand with performance marketing, Red Door deploys data-driven, multi-channel strategies that drive meaningful results and build steadfast relationships with brands and their customers. Red Door's client roster encompasses enterprise brands across a wide range of verticals including lifestyle, higher education, healthcare, real estate and more. Notable clients include Stone Brewing, Titleist, Bosch, Intuit, Sun Bum, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Northern Arizona University, and Shea Homes, among others. Recognized by Ad Age and San Diego Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work and Inc. Magazine for Fastest Growing Companies, Red Door touts a national agency headquartered in San Diego and a global network of nearly 100 employees. To learn more, visit www.reddoor.biz and follow @reddoorinteractive on social.

About California Grown

California Grown is all about connecting Californians and other consumers in the U.S. with the people who grow and produce their food. It really is that simple. California growers lead the nation in sustainable farming measures that protect the environment, enrich the community, strengthen the economy and protect the California way of life. The Golden State has the most transparent crop input system in the world – that means California growers track and report everything that happens in the field. Not only does California grow over 400+ specialty crops, the people are diverse too, bringing their own unique perspectives and skills to the agricultural community. 93% of California farms are family-owned, meaning consumers support local farming families. California Grown also celebrates and protects farmworkers, with California Farmer & Farmworker Month in October and some of the highest worker pay and protections in the nation. California provides over 50% of produce in the United States, over 80% of U.S. wine, and ranks first in sustainable dairy production. As the nation's leaders in agricultural production, choosing food from California is always a fresh and flavorful choice, and it doesn't just happen in Silicon Valley. California growers partner with university researchers and leaders in tech to find the most productive and sustainable ways to grow, pack, ship and preserve the products consumers receive. To learn more, visit californiagrown.org.

Media Contact

Layla Harrison, Palmer Public, 1 330-301-3299, [email protected], https://palmerpublic.com

SOURCE California Grown