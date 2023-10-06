California Legislature Unanimously Passes AB 782 to Preserve Medication Flavoring in Local Pharmacies

AB 782 protects access to this valuable pharmacy service so better tasting medicine remains available to all kids in California. Tweet this

Over 3,000 community pharmacies in California and nearly 40,000 pharmacies nationwide provide medication flavoring, an established practice that significantly enhances young individuals' palatability and acceptance of medicines. AB 782 reinforces an approach sustained safely for the past 27 years, with no reported events of patient harm or fatalities associated with medication flavoring. Present-day flavoring agents uphold the highest safety standards, undergoing independent testing and manufacturing in FDA-registered facilities while maintaining chemical inertness.

"Letting children choose the taste of their medicine is one of the most effective strategies pharmacists have to improve pediatric adherence. Flavoring has helped millions of California's children take their medicine over the past two decades, easing the stress of sick-time for kids and their parents," said Stuart Amos, CEO of FLAVORx. "AB 782 protects access to this valuable pharmacy service so better tasting medicine remains available to all kids in California."

AB 782 stands firmly in alignment with the prevailing norms across the United States, where 98 percent of children aged between 0 to 11 reside in states that do not categorize medication flavoring as compounding, showcasing the widespread acceptance and reliance on this practice for better health outcomes. Specifically in California, this encompasses 6 million children, safeguarding their health and welfare through more manageable medication regimens.

The legislation carries forward the sensible and predominant stance maintained by 49 out of 50 states, which rightly exempt medication flavoring from being regulated as compounding to rigorous and unecessary new standards.

As we await Governor Newsom's signature on this decisive piece of legislation, we express our profound gratitude towards the parents, pharmacists, and legislators who have championed the cause, recognizing the imperative role of medication flavoring in ensuring the well-being of California's younger generation.

