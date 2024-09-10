California Lutheran University Center for Nonprofit Leadership to Offer Social Media Workshop With Marketing Maven, Bestselling Author Lindsey Carnett

These strategies will help our nonprofit leaders to have more fundraising success and recruit more volunteers thus extending their reach with the amazing work they do at their respective organizations Post this

In the workshop, attendees will learn how to execute social media campaigns with measurable impact that achieve specific objectives that are clearly established. Participants will discover the differences in organic social media marketing versus paid social media efforts to drive donations, especially surrounding events like #GivingTuesday and other significant fundraising events for your nonprofit.

"I was so excited to receive the registration list and see some of the most prominent nonprofit organizations listed. I get great joy knowing that the social media skills I'll be sharing in this three-hour, in-person workshop will have such a positive impact in our community and beyond. These strategies will help our nonprofit leaders to have more fundraising success and recruit more volunteers thus extending their reach with the amazing work they do at their respective organizations," said Carnett, Faculty, Center for Nonprofit Leadership, California Lutheran University.

Learning outcomes from the three-hour in-person workshop include the following:

1. Identification of goals surrounding the utilization of social media marketing for your nonprofit (i.e. recruit volunteers, attract full-time staff, engage corporate donors, cultivate individual donors or promote upcoming fundraising events)

2. Clarity on the use cases for each social media platform as it relates to the objectives of your nonprofit.

3. Best practices in streamlining the development, editing, and scheduling of your social media content calendar utilizing social media scheduling tools with metrics.

4. Leveraging social media marketing as a component of a larger marketing or development campaign (i.e. collaborations with more highly visible creators and utilization of relevant hashtags).

5. Communicating social media impact to your Executive Leadership Team, Board, corporate donors or individual donors in alignment with your nonprofit fundraising objectives and mission match.

Attendees will also be provided with the social media excerpt of Carnett's Barnes and Noble Bestseller, The Marketing Maven Method: Secrets of a Maven, prior to the workshop.

"The reach that social media provides makes it an essential tool for nonprofits to communicate with their audience and mobilize support. Yet, few nonprofits effectively leverage this opportunity. The CLU Center for Nonprofit Leadership is excited to offer this workshop with Lindsey Carnett to explore how nonprofits can harness the power of social media to increase organizational visibility, draw volunteers and supporters to their cause, and meaningfully convey mission-related messages," said Brewster King, MBA, Associate Director, Center for Nonprofit Leadership, California Lutheran University.

California Lutheran University has just announced that Carnett, Faculty for California Lutheran University Center for Nonprofit Leadership, has joined its Board of Directors for the Community Leaders Association (CLA).

Please register here: Center for Nonprofit Leadership (neoncrm.com)

The event is free to members of the Center and $55 for nonmembers. The CLU Oxnard Campus is at 2201 Outlet Center Drive.

About Lindsey Carnett:

Lindsey Carnett is a marketing and public relations professional who developed The Marketing Maven Method to simplify marketing by empowering leaders to make data-driven marketing decisions. Carnett is the CEO of Marketing Maven, a research, digital and PR firm headquartered in Ventura County, and author of the recent book, The Marketing Maven Method: Secrets of a Maven.

A two-time honoree of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Independently Owned Companies in America, as well as an Entrepreneur 360 Most Entrepreneurial Companies in America award recipient, Lindsey has taken her business expertise global to enlighten marketing peers and business leaders about best practices in using PR to drive engagement, improve organic SEO, and grow a positive online reputation.

Having spoken at high profile national marketing and consumer products conferences and guest lectured at universities, Carnett has gained the reputation as an expert in the field of marketing and public relations. Her areas of specialties include: Public Relations, Social Media, Reputation Management, Direct Response Marketing, U.S. product launches, SEO, Market Research, and Spanish Media.

To learn more, visit http://www.marketingmaven.com. To learn more about The Marketing Maven Method: Secrets of a Maven, visit http://www.themarketingmavenmethod.com.

About The California Lutheran University Center for Nonprofit Leadership:

Since 1991, the Center for Nonprofit Leadership has been the point of convergence serving nonprofit leaders and organizations serving the region. As the only management training center of its kind in Ventura County, the Center has earned a reputation as the one-stop source for excellence in nonprofit leadership. It is the one place in Ventura County that provides a comprehensive approach to sustaining nonprofit-specific organizational and leadership development.

Through a broad array of programming that is accessible, relevant, timely and adaptive to the current needs of leaders and organizations, the Center plays a critical role in the organizational and leadership development of the nonprofit sector in Ventura County. By entrusting their time, energy and resources with us, leaders will attain higher levels of skills and capacity, and nonprofit organizations will achieve a higher level of efficiency and effectiveness. The success of the Center is tied closely with its role in the overall nonprofit ecosystem, where the Center wears multiple hats: as player and coach, leader and community partner, as well as provider of unbiased information and community data. We keep our finger on the pulse of the trends affecting the sector and adapt programming to reflect both best practices and emerging trends.

Skills-building opportunities provide a combination of hands-on management tools and peer networking opportunities that help nonprofit leaders strengthen skills and make valuable contacts for future collaboration. Faculty members are subject matter experts and respected leaders in their fields who provide practical perspectives that can be put to use immediately. Workshops are facilitated based on best practices of adult learning with the intent of fostering an adult co-learning environment where ideas are shared and resources optimized.

A byproduct of the Center's learning model is the collaborative co-learning environment in which the faculty not only provides content expertise but also fosters co- learning and sharing among attendees. Attendees learn as much from each other as they do from subject matter experts, particularly organizational change strategies and how best to leverage new found skills and relationships in their daily work.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc., 9088758908, [email protected], www.marketingmaven.com

SOURCE Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc.