California Mattress Retailer Sit 'n Sleep Announces Early Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Starting Nov 13th

Your sleep quality is crucial to your health and happiness. Post this

Early holiday deals on top mattress brands, including Purple, Casper, and Tempur-Pedic. Major sales on all mattress types, from Cal King and queen to full and twin XL, at Sit 'n Sleep starting November 13th.

Drew Miller, the VP of Marketing added, "Your sleep quality is crucial to your health and happiness." He goes on to highlight the expertise of their sleep specialists and the online BedMatch technology, which together help customers explore a vast inventory of mattresses and sleep accessories. "The goal is to pinpoint the ideal mattress tailored to individual body type, preferred sleep position, comfort preferences, and budget."

To explore all of Sit 'n Sleep's products currently on sale, please visit https://www.sitnsleep.com/collections/sale.

About Sit 'n Sleep:

Sit 'n Sleep is the mattress superstore dedicated to delivering a good night's sleep to millions of Californians. Sit 'n Sleep is focused on helping people find the right mattress for their needs, body type, and health—all from the largest selection of mattresses, at the best price, while receiving great service. With 36 superstore locations throughout Southern California, Sit 'n Sleep is an established Southern California brand, operating some of the largest and most successful mattress stores in the nation for over 35 years. For more information, visit https://www.sitnsleep.com/.

Media Contact

Drew Miller, Sit 'n Sleep, 1 (310) 801-3987, [email protected], https://www.sitnsleep.com/

SOURCE Sit 'n Sleep