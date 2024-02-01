California Online Public Schools Enrollment Now Open for 2024-2025 School Year

"Through online classrooms, our teachers, in collaboration with parents, guardians and other caregivers, ensure our dynamic online learning experience becomes a powerful solution, creating an environment where every student can succeed academically and emotionally." Post this

"We strive to meet students where they are, helping to increase engagement and attendance in classrooms and equip them with the educational experiences needed to thrive both in school and in life," said Dr. Richard Savage, Superintendent of California Online Public Schools. "Through online classrooms, our teachers, in collaboration with parents, guardians and other caregivers, ensure our dynamic online learning experience becomes a powerful solution, creating an environment where every student can succeed academically and emotionally."

California Online Public Schools' learning program is powered by over 430 California-based teachers, counselors and staff. Across the entire school experience, teachers foster collaborative learning environments through live virtual classrooms, develop 1:1 relationships with students and families and build community through extracurricular activities, clubs and in-person social events.

"Our commitment to excellence extends beyond academics; it's about building strong relationships and helping every student thrive," said Susan Bunnell, second-grade elementary teacher, "We focus on building an environment where each child is understood and provided with support to succeed by emphasizing the vital role of parent-teacher engagement and helping families take their education journey into their own hands."

Since 2004, California Online Public Schools has served a diverse student body, including high academic-performing students, competitive athletes, home-schooled families, children with health impairments and students with special needs. Beyond the classroom, the school provides both in-person and virtual extracurricular activities, enrichment programs and socialization opportunities that foster holistic development, including in-person events such as school festivals, Junior and Senior Prom, college tours, and online activities such as high school clubs, meetings for the school's National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society chapters, high school academic decathlon, middle school academic pentathlon, elementary "Family Math Game Nights" and more.

About California Online Public Schools

California Online Public Schools, formerly known as California Connections Academy, is a network of six tuition-free, online public schools serving students in grades TK-12 across 32 California counties. Recognized by the Accrediting Commission for Schools of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), the University of California, and the NCAA, California Online Public Schools caters to diverse student needs, including those with advanced learning, competitive athletes, special learning needs, and the arts. With a dedicated staff of over 430 teachers, counselors and staff, California Online Public Schools provides a supportive learning environment with personalized experiences free from traditional models or bell schedules. From foundational subjects like math and languages to a variety of social-emotional learning opportunities, California Online Public Schools meticulously designs lessons to engage students' minds actively, incorporating interactive and immersive learning experiences based on the individual needs of each student. For more information, visit www.californiaops.org.

