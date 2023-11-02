California Paris Baguette Franchisee Secures Real Estate, Projected to Open the Newest Bakery Cafe at 2053 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95124 in April 2024

Nikki Lu, a San Jose Paris Baguette franchisee, has secured real estate for her San Jose unit. The new bakery café is projected to open at 2053 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95124 in April 2024.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with 4,000 units worldwide including nearly 150 in the United States, has seen significant growth in the past year. Nikki Lu, who is leading the brand's expansion in California, will soon be opening in San Jose. Having recently secured real estate at 2053 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95124, Lu is on track to open her Paris Baguette in April 2024.

"We are thrilled to announce additional expansion within California. There's a tremendous amount of opportunity in the bakery café space," explained Eric Lavinder, chief development officer. "No other bakery café franchisors are doing what Paris Baguette is on the same scale. Our ability to stay true to our bakery café roots while embracing aggressive expansion has garnered attention, and that only serves to drive us forward."

The San Jose deal will bring the total number of locations within California to 59. The agreement was signed by Lu, a San Jose resident who is pioneering the additional growth.

"This location is an excellent location to best serve the San Jose community, and we are looking forward to opening Paris Baguette in San Jose in the near future," said Lu.

As it grows, the brand's 3.0 prototype has played a crucial role in driving interest from both guests and prospective franchisees. Like all new openings, the San Jose café will be following the updated model, incorporating upgraded furniture, unique flooring and ceilings, rich colors and elegant lighting.

"We're already a higher-end, higher-quality bakery, and we put a nice bow around that with the 3.0 prototype. It's just a really nice place to indulge," Lavinder added.

Within the $17 billion bakery segment, Paris Baguette continues to differentiate itself by offering breads, cakes and pastries made fresh daily, unlike many other concepts that primarily offer soups, salads and other pre-made goods.

For franchisees looking to break into the industry, Paris Baguette provides remarkable brand recognition, unique guest offerings and strong franchisee support while maintaining its commitment to following a true bakery café model.

In 2023, Paris Baguette aims to sign 160 franchise agreements and open 64 new cafés. The brand has already signed 109 agreements this year. Lavinder said target markets for the coming year include Washington, California, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Maryland. He added that the brand will continue its development in New Jersey and New York and expand in some additional states in New England, including Connecticut and Massachusetts.

"We are on track to enter 45 new markets and open a total of 64 units by the end of 2023," said TJ Rogers, franchise sales manager. "Even throughout the pandemic and its aftershocks, we did not shy away from opening additional units and exploring new markets. With great year-over-year revenue increases and a persistent interest in the brand from franchisees and consumers alike, we expect nothing but a strong continued growth trajectory for the brand."

The total investment to franchise with Paris Baguette ranges from $652,565 and $1,750,900 including a $50,000 franchise fee. For more information, please visit https://parisbaguette.com/franchising/.

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established nearly 150 locations in markets across the country, making it one of the premier franchise opportunities in its category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by its expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to share moments of joy with guests and help guests share moments of joy with their friends and family by providing world-class cakes, pastries, coffees, breads and other French-inspired bakery café fare. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

