California Pools Dives into San Antonio with New Location

"We're passionate about serving the San Antonio community and building something meaningful for our family." Post this

"We're passionate about serving the San Antonio community and building something meaningful for our family," said Tyler Hayes. "After meeting the California Pools team, we were inspired by their family-centered culture and knew this was the perfect opportunity to create a legacy for our three children while helping our neighbors transform their backyards into personal retreats."

The Hayes family has been happily married for four years and are devoted parents who cherish spending quality time together through family vacations and outdoor activities. Their commitment to family values aligns perfectly with California Pools' culture, making them natural ambassadors for the brand in San Antonio. "We didn't just choose California Pools as a business opportunity – we chose to join a family," added Kristen Hayes. "The company's structure and values inspire us, and we're excited to bring that same family-first approach to every customer we serve."

Since 1952, California Pools has guided homeowners through creating their dream backyard retreats. The franchise offers turnkey solutions for custom pools, spas, waterscapes, and landscapes, streamlining the construction process from initial design to final completion.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tyler and Kristen to the California Pools family," said Steve Terry, President of California Pools. "Their combined military, law enforcement, and construction backgrounds, paired with their genuine commitment to family and community, make them ideal partners for serving San Antonio homeowners with quality and integrity."

Now, San Antonio homeowners will work with experienced professionals who understand both the technical and personal aspects of pool construction, receiving dedicated service from initial consultation through final walkthrough – all delivered with the care that comes from fellow parents who know the importance of creating safe, beautiful spaces for families to enjoy.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA POOLS

California Pools began its dream building in 1952 when founder Wayne Steimle wanted to build a swimming pool in his own backyard. Using what he had around him, Steimle built his pool and inspired his neighbors to want Steimle-built pools of their own. Since then, California Pools' services began to spread nationwide and by 2018, the brand created a franchising model to support the goal of serving and guiding the dreams of homeowners across the nation. California Pools Franchise now has many franchise locations in California and other states. With its extensive experience building pools in California over the decades, the leadership has goals to continue the expansion throughout the nation and beyond. To learn more about California Pools and its franchising opportunities, please visit www.californiapools.com.

Media Contact

Sam Grauman, California Pools, 1 5128556560, [email protected], californiapools.com

SOURCE California Pools